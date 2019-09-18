< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament">Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/good-day/michael-sheen-talks-about-playing-serial-killer-in-prodigal-son-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/Michael_Sheen_as_killer_in__Prodigal_Son_0_7671610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michael Sheen talks about playing serial killer in 'Prodigal Son'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/good-day/michael-sheen-talks-about-playing-serial-killer-in-prodigal-son-">Michael Sheen talks about playing serial killer in 'Prodigal Son'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-arrested-900k-in-electronics-and-gift-cards-seized-in-well-organized-nationwide-phone-scam"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Target%20scam%20arrests_1569242237287.jpg_7671509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2 arrested, $900K in electronics and gift cards seized in 'well-organized' nationwide phone scam"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-arrested-900k-in-electronics-and-gift-cards-seized-in-well-organized-nationwide-phone-scam">2 arrested, $900K in electronics and gift cards seized in 'well-organized' nationwide phone scam</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/search-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-enters-day-8"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/search-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-enters-day-8">Search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament">Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/good-day/michael-sheen-talks-about-playing-serial-killer-in-prodigal-son-">Michael Sheen talks about playing serial killer in 'Prodigal Son'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-arrested-900k-in-electronics-and-gift-cards-seized-in-well-organized-nationwide-phone-scam">2 arrested, $900K in electronics and gift cards seized in 'well-organized' nationwide phone scam</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/search-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-enters-day-8">Search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/jewelry-thefts-at-trump-tower">Jewelry thefts at Trump Tower</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/the-category-is-love-billy-porter-makes-emmys-history-with-best-drama-actor-win-for-pose">‘The category is love': Billy Porter makes Emmys history with best drama actor win for ‘Pose'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429366129" data-article-version="1.0">US says attack on Saudi oil site was an Iranian 'act of war'</h1> <ul id="social-share-429366129" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=US says attack on Saudi oil site was an Iranian 'act of war'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/us-says-attack-on-saudi-oil-site-was-an-iranian-act-of-war-" data-title="US says attack on Saudi oil site was an Iranian 'act of war'" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/us-says-attack-on-saudi-oil-site-was-an-iranian-act-of-war-" addthis:title="US says attack on Saudi oil site was an Iranian 'act of war'">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> 18 2019 05:10PM <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/us-says-attack-on-saudi-oil-site-was-an-iranian-act-of-war-">JON GAMBRELL, AYA BATRAWY and FAY ABUELGASIM, Associated Press </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429366129"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 05:10PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Remains of what was described as a misfired Iranian cruise missile used in an attack this weekend that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia&#39;s oil industry, is displayed during a press conference&nbsp;in Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)</figcaption> (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429366129-429365808" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/18/IranBombs_1568840826112_7664627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Remains of what was described as a misfired Iranian cruise missile used in an attack this weekend that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia&#39;s oil industry, is displayed during a press conference&nbsp;in Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)</figcaption> (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429366129" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil installations an "act of war" against the kingdom by Iran, as the Saudis displayed missile and drone wreckage and cited other evidence they said shows the raid was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran."</p> <p>Iran, which has denied involvement in the attack, warned the U.S. it will retaliate immediately if it is targeted.</p> <p>President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said he is moving to increase financial sanctions on Tehran over the attack.</p> <p>At a news conference, Saudi military spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said the attack Saturday that did heavy damage to the heart of the Saudi oil industry was "launched from the north and was unquestionably sponsored by Iran." Yemen is south of Saudi Arabia, while Iran and Iraq lie to the north.</p> <p>Al-Malki stopped short of accusing Iran of actually firing the weapons itself or launching them from Iranian territory.</p> <p>Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was in response to the Saudi-led war in Yemen that has killed tens of thousands of people.</p> <p>At the news conference, the Saudis displayed broken and burned drones and pieces of a cruise missile that Al-Malki identified as Iranian weapons collected after the attack. He also played surveillance video that he said showed a drone coming in from the north.</p> <p>Eighteen drones and seven cruise missiles were launched in the assault, Al-Malki said, with three missiles failing to make their targets. He said the cruise missiles had a range of 700 kilometers (435 miles), meaning they could not have been fired from inside Yemen.</p> <p>"This is the kind of weapon the Iranian regime and the Iranian IRGC are using against the civilian object and facilities infrastructure," Al-Malki said, referring to Iran's Revolutionary Guard. He added: "This attack did not originate from Yemen, despite Iran's best effort to make it appear so."</p> <p>Pompeo, who landed in Saudi Arabia shortly after the news conference, took a harder line, telling reporters: "The Saudis were the nation that was attacked. It was on their soil. It was an act of war against them directly."</p> <p>He said en route to Saudi Arabia that "it doesn't matter" whether the Houthis claim they were behind the attack. "This was an Iranian attack," he said.</p> <p>"It doesn't change the fingerprints of the ayatollah as having put at risk the global energy supply," Pompeo said, referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khomenei.</p> <p>The attack came after a summer of heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.</p> <p>Iran sent a note to the U.S. via Swiss diplomats Monday, reiterating that Tehran denies involvement in the aerial attack, the country's state-run IRNA news agency reported. The Swiss have looked after American interests in Iran for decades.</p> <p>"If any action takes place against Iran, the action will be faced by Iran's answer immediately," IRNA quoted the note as saying. It added that Iran's response wouldn't be limited to the source of the threat.</p> <p>The U.S. State Department had no comment on the warning.</p> <p>Trump, meanwhile, tweeted: "I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!"</p> <p>He did not elaborate, and it was not immediately clear what further means are available since he has already cut deeply into Iran's oil market. National Security Council officials declined to comment.</p> <p>IRNA also reported that Iran's delegation to the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting has yet to receive the necessary U.S. visas. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was to travel to New York on Friday, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani following on Monday.</p> <p>The U.N. meeting had been considered as an opportunity for direct talks between Rouhani and Trump.</p> <p>Asked in Los Angeles whether Rouhani will come to New York, Trump said, "I really don't know. If it was up to me, I'd let them come."</p> <p>"I've always felt the United Nations is very important," he added. "I think it's got tremendous potential. I don't think it's ever lived up to the potential it has. But I would certainly not want to keep people out if they want to come."</p> <p>As the host of the U.N.'s headquarters, the U.S. is required to offer world leaders and diplomats visas to attend meetings. But as tensions have risen, the U.S. has put increasing restrictions on Iranians like Zarif.</p> <p>In Tehran, Rouhani told his Cabinet that Saudi Arabia should see the weekend attack as a warning to end its war in Yemen, where it has fought the Houthi rebels since 2015 and sought to restore the internationally recognized government.</p> <p>Rouhani said Yemenis "did not hit hospitals, they did not hit schools or the Sanaa bazaar," referring to the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes.</p> <p>He said the Houthis were responsible for the attack on the oil installations: "They attacked an industrial center to warn you. Learn the lesson from the warning."</p> <p>___</p> <p>Gambrell and Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She had no problems passing through TSA’s security checkpoints but she said Air Canada staff" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 10:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 13-year-old girl said she was forced to remove her hijab in public by Air Canada employees. Now, the family is threatening to sue the airline for discrimination and for violating the girl's right to privacy.</p><p>Fatima Abdelrahman said she was boarding a flight from San Francisco to Toronto for an international squash tournament last month. She had no problems passing through TSA’s security checkpoints but she said Air Canada staff stopped her for wearing her religious head scarf.</p><p>The eighth grader said an airline employee demanded she take off her hijab because in her passport photo, she wasn't wearing her hijab. She initially refused.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-to-face-questions-about-iran-at-un-general-assembly" title="Trump to face questions about Iran at UN General Assembly" data-articleId="429964798" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to face questions about Iran at UN General Assembly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 10:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Faced with growing tumult at home and abroad, President Donald Trump heads into his three-day visit to the United Nations this week hoping to lean on strained alliances while fending off questions about whether he sought foreign help to damage a political rival.</p><p>Trump's latest U.N. trip comes after nearly three years of an "America First" foreign policy that has unsettled allies and shredded multinational pacts.</p><p>A centerpiece of this year's U.N. schedule will be a Monday session on climate change that is not on Trump's schedule -- although his press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told "Fox & Friends" Monday that she "wouldn't be surprised if he popped in and stopped by."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-holding-daughter-5-jumps-in-front-of-subway-train" title="Man holding daughter, 5, jumps in front of subway train" data-articleId="429961815" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_ManJumpsTrainChild_092319_1569252343325_7671742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_ManJumpsTrainChild_092319_1569252343325_7671742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_ManJumpsTrainChild_092319_1569252343325_7671742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_ManJumpsTrainChild_092319_1569252343325_7671742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/CitizenApp_ManJumpsTrainChild_092319_1569252343325_7671742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man died and his 5-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries after he apparently jumped in front of a subway train Monday morning, according to police. (Citizen App)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man holding daughter, 5, jumps in front of subway train</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man died and his 5-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries after he apparently jumped in front of a subway train Monday morning, according to police.</p><p>The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. at the Kingsbridge Road station in the Bronx.</p><p>The 45-year-old man leaped in front of a southbound no. 4 train with his daughter, who was wearing a backpack, in his arms, reported the NY Post .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/santa-clara-teen-says-airline-forced-her-to-take-off-her-hijab-en-route-to-squash-tournament"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_7671555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="13_year_old_Santa_Clara_girl_says_airlin_0_20190923134422-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Santa Clara teen says airline forced her to take off her hijab en route to squash tournament</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/michael-sheen-talks-about-playing-serial-killer-in-prodigal-son-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/23/Michael_Sheen_as_killer_in__Prodigal_Son_0_7671610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Michael_Sheen_as_killer_in__Prodigal_Son_0_20190923125606"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Michael Sheen talks about playing serial killer in 'Prodigal Son'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-arrested-900k-in-electronics-and-gift-cards-seized-in-well-organized-nationwide-phone-scam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Target%20scam%20arrests_1569242237287.jpg_7671509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police arrested Ji Hyun Lee, 25, of Gardena, (left) and Ailing Lu, 25, of Los Angeles, (right) in a nationwide scam call investigation. (Photo credit: Fontana Police Department)" title="Target scam arrests_1569242237287.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 arrested, $900K in electronics and gift cards seized in 'well-organized' nationwide phone scam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-enters-day-8"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dulce-search-1_1569241438033-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 