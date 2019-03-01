< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script> (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); </script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com"><img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/logo-fox-5-new-york-wnyw-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health/dr-oz">Dr. Oz</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-snow" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 32°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var protocolrName = 'https:' == document.location.protocol; protocolrName = (protocolrName ? 'https:' : 'http:'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( {article:'auto'} ); !function (e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)){ e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); } }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js', 'tb_loader_script'); </script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com">Home </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Video</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live" ><span> Live Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money" ><span> Money</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment" ><span> Entertainment</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts" ><span> Podcasts</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health" ><span> Health</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video" ><span> Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health/dr-oz" ><span> Dr. Oz</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a><a class="instagram" href="https://instagram.com/fox5ny/"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-a', container: 'taboola-navigation-text-links', placement: 'Popup Navigation Text Links', target_type: 'mix' } ); </script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392527979-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/02/Street_Soldiers___Blackface_0_6842979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lisa Evers looks at the problem of blackface in America." title="Street Soldiers: Blackface"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Street Soldiers: Blackface</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392527734-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/02/Street_Soldiers___Blackface_0_6842724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lisa Evers and her guests look at the ongoing problem of blackface in society." title="Street Soldiers: Blackface"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Street Soldiers: Blackface</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392524154-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/01/Bowls_replace_plates_0_6842712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Some restaurants are using bowls a lot more than plates." title="Bowls replace plates"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Bowls replace plates</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/386769601-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/AP_LakeMichigan7_013119_1548959081271_6702661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)" title="AP_LakeMichigan7_013119_1548959081271.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Lake Michigan frozen over</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/368510477-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/25/SorosHome_1540473873044_6289688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pipe bomb found in George Soros' mailbox. STORY: http://www.fox5ny.com/news/explosive-device-found-in-george-soros-mailbox" title="SorosHome_1540473873044.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent across country</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/359692519-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/14/GETTY_STORM%20DAMAGE_091418_1536944382361.jpg_6071523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) " title="GETTY_STORM DAMAGE_091418_1536944382361.jpg-403440.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Hurricane Florence strikes the Carolinas</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=04167873"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9648_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9648"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9648_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9648_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script> (function ($, A) { /** * Helper method to init and render a video player * @param container {string} - id of containing element * @param config {object} - video player configuration * @param renderInModal {boolean} * @param videosJson - AnvatoPlayList JSON */ fox.videoPlayer = function (container, config, renderInModal, videosJson) { var self = this; this.loaded = false; this.config = config; this.modalId = "#modal-magnify-video" + container; this.inModal = renderInModal; this.anvatoPlaylist = null; this.storyAnvatoPlayer = null; this.videosJson = JSON.parse(videosJson); this.thumbsContainer = $('#' + container).siblings('.more-videos'); this.thumbs = this.thumbsContainer.find('li > a'); // called on "VIDEO_COMPLETED" event to load next video in playlist this.updateStyle = function(){ if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer && !renderInModal && self.videosJson.length > 1) { // play the next video if one exists var currentSelectedId = self.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id; if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(); self.setActiveThumb(self.thumbsContainer.find('[data-playlist-id=' + currentSelectedId + ']')) } } else { return null; } }; this.setActiveThumb = function (el) { self.thumbs.removeClass('active'); el.addClass('active'); }; this.loadScript = function () { A.use('ep-fox-anvato-player', function (A) { self.anvatoPlaylist = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(self.videosJson); self.storyAnvatoPlayer = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(container, self.config, self.updateStyle, self.anvatoPlaylist); // attach video thumbnail click events self.thumbs.on('click', function (e) { var me = $(this), idx = me.data('playlist-idx'); if (!me.hasClass('active')) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay = true; self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.setActiveThumb(me); var articleId = self.config.pInstance.split('_')[1]; var videoPostedDateClass = ".videoPostedDate-" + articleId; var currentVideoPostedDate = me.attr("data-video-posted-date"); $(videoPostedDateClass).html('<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> ' + currentVideoPostedDate); } e.preventDefault(); }); }); }; if (!self.inModal) { self.loadScript(); } else { $(self.modalId).bind("opened", function () { if (!self.loaded) { self.loadScript(); self.loaded = true; } }); $(self.modalId).bind("closed", function () { self.loaded = false; }); } } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story392396046" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="392396046" data-article-version="1.0">U.S. offers $1M reward for bin Laden's son; Citizenship revoked</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-392396046-392396618"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/01/AP_HamzabinLaden_030119_1551459522561_6840663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/01/AP_HamzabinLaden_030119_1551459522561_6840663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. (CIA via AP)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-392396046-392396618" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/01/AP_HamzabinLaden_030119_1551459522561_6840663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. (CIA via AP)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <ul id="social-share-392396046" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=U.S. offers $1M reward for bin Laden's son; Citizenship revoked&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/01/AP_HamzabinLaden_030119_1551459522561_6840663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=U.S. offers $1M reward for bin Laden's son; Citizenship revoked&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/01/AP_HamzabinLaden_030119_1551459522561_6840663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/us-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked" data-title="U.S. offers $1M reward for bin Laden's son; Citizenship revoked" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/us-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked" addthis:title="U.S. offers $1M reward for bin Laden's son; Citizenship revoked"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script> $(function () { var getOptions = function () { var height = 440, width = 600, top = (screen.height / 2) - (height / 2), left = (screen.width / 2) - (width / 2), scrollbars = 1, options = 'width=' + width + ',height=' + height + ',left= ' + left + ',top=' + top + ',scrollbars=' + scrollbars; return options; }; function showSocialDialogue() { var currentUrl = window.location.href; var dataValue = $(this).attr('data-href'); var dataType = $(this).attr('data-type'); var dataImage = $(this).attr('data-image'); if (dataImage && dataImage.length > 0) { var pictureType = ""; if (dataType == 'pinterest') { pictureType = "media"; } else if (dataType == 'tumblr') { pictureType = "posttype=photo&content"; } currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl) + "&" + pictureType + "=" + encodeURIComponent(dataImage); } else { currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl); } var shareWindow = window.open(currentUrl, "social-share", getOptions()); } var initSocialEvents = function () { try { var socialShare = $('#social-share-392396046'); socialShare.find('li a[data-href]').on('click', showSocialDialogue); } catch (e) { console.log('Error initSocialEvents' + e); } }; initSocialEvents(); }); </script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 01 2019 11:51AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 01 2019 11:59AM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-392396046" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Saudi Arabia announced Friday it had revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who has become an increasingly prominent figure in the terror network.</p><p>There was no immediate explanation why the royal decree stripping his citizenship, signed in November, was only becoming public now. However, the announcement comes after the U.S. government on Thursday offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his capture as part of its "Rewards for Justice" program.</p><p>The kingdom similarly stripped Osama bin Laden's citizenship in 1994 while living in exile in Sudan when Hamza bin Laden was just a child.</p><p>Where he is now remains in question.</p><p>"This is an example of history rhyming," said Thomas Joscelyn, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies who studies al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.</p><p>"He's basically born right after al-Qaida is founded, so his life is totally consumed in the establishment, the formation of al-Qaida and the launching of its war against the West and America."</p><p>Saudi Arabia revoked Hamza bin Laden's citizenship in November, according to a circular by the Interior Ministry quietly published Friday by the country's official gazette.</p><p>State-run media in the kingdom did not report on the decision.</p><p>Bin Laden is believed to have been born in 1989, the year of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, where his father became known among the mujahedeen fighters. His father returned to Saudi Arabia and later fled to Sudan after criticizing the kingdom for allowing U.S. troops to deploy in the country during the 1991 Gulf War.</p><p>He later fled Sudan for Afghanistan in 1996, where he declared war against the U.S.</p><p>As leader of al-Qaida, Osama bin Laden oversaw a series of attacks, including the 1998 bombings of the U.S. in Kenya and Tanzania, as well as the bombing of the USS Cole off Yemen.</p><p>He and others plotted and executed the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and the Pentagon, which led to the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.</p><p>U.S. Navy SEALS ultimately killed bin Laden in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.</p><p>For Hamza bin Laden, now believed to be around 30, his father initially worried for his safety and thought to send him away for study, but his son instead "wants to get into the fight," Joscelyn said.</p><p>He's then sent away for explosives training in Pakistan.</p><p>Video released by the CIA in 2017 that was seized during the Abbottabad raid shows Hamza bin Laden with a trimmed mustache but no beard, at his wedding.</p><p>Previous images have only shown him as a child.</p><p>The State Department said in its announcement Thursday about the $1 million bounty on him that it believes he married the daughter of Mohamed Atta, the lead hijacker in the Sept. 11 attacks.</p><p>Hamza bin Laden began appearing in militant videos and recordings in 2015 as an al-Qaida spokesman.</p><p>"If you think that your sinful crime that you committed in Abbottabad has passed without punishment, then you thought wrong," he said in his first audio recording.</p><p>In recent years, the Islamic State group, which began as al-Qaida in Iraq before breaking away from the terror group, has taken much of the international attention.</p><p>However, Joscelyn warned al-Qaida remains a transnational threat, something that authorities may now pay more attention to as the Islamic State group withers away in Syria.</p><p>A United Nations report published last year noted that Hamza bin Laden "continued to emerge as a leadership figure in al-Qaida."</p><p>It suggested both he and Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over al-Qaida after Osama bin Laden's death, "are reported to be in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border areas."</p><p>"Al-Qaida's leadership demonstrates strategic patience and its regional affiliates exercise good tactical judgment, embedding themselves in local issues and becoming players," the U.N. report warned.</p><p>"While there is as yet little evidence of a re-emerging direct global threat from al-Qaida, improved leadership and enhanced communication will probably increase the threat over time."</p><p><em>Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']++; if (window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'][count] = "taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1child" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); $("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'][0] = 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-g', container: 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_'+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'], placement: 'MIDARTICLE - '+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script> (function($,A) { var storyContent = $('#story392396046 .story-content'), taboolaMidArticleId = 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1', taboolaInjectionParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, 3), injection = $('<div>', { id: taboolaMidArticleId }).addClass('mod-inline-taboola').css("display", "none;"); if (taboolaInjectionParagraph) { $(taboolaInjectionParagraph).before(injection); } else { storyContent.append(injection); // append to end } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <script> (function ($, A) { var storyContent = $('#story392396046 .story-content'), photoCarouselDivId = 'photoCarousel-392396046', relatedHeadlinesDivId = 'relatedHeadlines-392396046', relatedHeadlinesAlignment = 'left', relatedHeadlineParagraphInjectionDDL = 8; var fifthParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, 4); var carouselDIV = $('#' + photoCarouselDivId); if (carouselDIV) { if (fifthParagraph) { $(fifthParagraph).before(carouselDIV); } else { storyContent.append(carouselDIV); } carouselDIV.show(); } var relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, relatedHeadlineParagraphInjectionDDL); var relatedStoriesDIV = $('#' + relatedHeadlinesDivId); if (relatedStoriesDIV && relatedStoriesDIV.find('li').size() > 0) { if (relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph) { relatedStoriesDIV.find('.headlines-related').addClass(relatedHeadlinesAlignment); $(relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph).before(relatedStoriesDIV); } else { relatedStoriesDIV.find('.headlines-related').addClass('clear'); storyContent.append(relatedStoriesDIV); } relatedStoriesDIV.show(); } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4615_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4615"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-RECOMMENDED_VIDEOS-WNYW_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']++; if (window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_modRecommendVideosContent"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'][count] = "modRecommendVideosContentchild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'modRecommendVideosContent_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_modRecommendVideosContent" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); $("#modRecommendVideosContent").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'][0] = 'modRecommendVideosContent'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-taboola"> <div class="mod-content" id="modRecommendVideosContent"></div></section> </div><!-- end: Recommended Videos --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_modRecommendVideosContent"> <!--recommend video--><div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a2', container: 'modRecommendVideosContent_0_'+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'], placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails - '+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4195_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4195"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_ARTICLE_TEXT_LINK-WNYW_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_articleTextLink"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']++; if (window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_articleTextLink"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'][count] = "articleTextLinkchild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'articleTextLink_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_articleTextLink" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); $("#articleTextLink").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'][0] = 'articleTextLink'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_articleTextLink"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div id="articleTextLink"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_articleTextLink"><div></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'hybrid-thumbnails-b2', container: 'articleTextLink_0_'+scopeCounter['articleTextLink'], placement: 'Below Article Text Links - '+scopeCounter['articleTextLink'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_articleTextLink">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-2a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2a"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7918_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7918"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7918_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7918_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_9837940_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_9837940' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_9837940', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3655_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3655"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-RECENT_POPULAR-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-accordion mod-story-progress show-for-large-up"> <ul class="accordion progress-bar" data-accordion> <li class="accordion-navigation active"> <a href="#panel-popular"><h3>Popular</h3></a> <div id="panel-popular" class="content active"> <div id='recentPopularModule'></div> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_recentPopularModule"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']++; if (window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_recentPopularModule"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'][count] = "recentPopularModulechild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'recentPopularModule_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_recentPopularModule" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); $("#recentPopularModule").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'][0] = 'recentPopularModule'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_recentPopularModule"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_recentPopularModule"><div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-c', container: 'recentPopularModule_0_'+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'], placement: 'Right Rail Text Links - '+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'], target_type: 'mix' } ); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="accordion-navigation"> <a href="#panel-recent"><h3>Recent</h3></a> <div id="panel-recent" class="content"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/police-scottsdale-man-arrested-for-stabbing-service-dog-over-100-times" >Man arrested for stabbing service dog 100 times</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/homeless-people-viciously-beaten-in-5-robbery" >Homeless people viciously beaten in $5 robbery</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bowls-replacing-plates-at-restaurants" >Bowls replacing plates at restaurants</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-shoots-himself-in-penis" >Man accidentally shoots himself in penis</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tesla-crashes-into-semitrailer" >Man dies after Tesla crashes into</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </section> <!-- end: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr3').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3a"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-gray pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4032_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4032"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WNYW-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_story_infinite_stories"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']++; if (window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_story_infinite_stories"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); if (childObj.firstChild !== null && childObj.firstChild.className === '_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE') { var adsDiv = window.taboolaAdCode['_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE']; adsDiv = adsDiv.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE/g, "_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); var posIndex = (window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] - 1) % 4 + 1; adsDiv = adsDiv.replace(/taboola1/g, "taboola" + posIndex); childObj.innerHTML = adsDiv; } } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'][count] = "story_infinite_storieschild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'story_infinite_stories_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_story_infinite_stories" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); $("#story_infinite_stories").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] >= 1){ var adContainerId = "_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']; var adSlot = (window.GPTAds && window.GPTAds[adContainerId]) ? window.GPTAds[adContainerId] : false; if (adSlot) { fox.ads.refreshAds([adSlot], 'Rendering Taboola Ad Slot'); } else { fox.utils.log('No Taboola ad slot found for container '+ adContainerId); } } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'][0] = 'story_infinite_stories'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_story_infinite_stories"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --><div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="story_infinite_stories"></div></section> </div><!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript"> window.taboolaAdCode = window.taboolaAdCode || {}; window.taboolaAdCode['_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE'] = '\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class=\'mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load\'>\n <div id=\'_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE\' class=\'mod-content ad-728 ad-320\'><\/div>\n <\/section>\n <script type=\'text\/javascript\'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = \'_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE\',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $(\'#\'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n \/* slot hasn\'t been defined yet *\/\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n \/* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead *\/\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n \/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small *\/\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval(\'[320,50]\')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval(\'[320,50]\')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== \'[]\' && size !== \'[0,0]\');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[320,50]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[320,50]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[320,50]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[320,50]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting(\'pos\', \'taboola1\').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting(\'pgtype\', \'story\');\n \/* set tag for page level *\/\n adSlot.setTargeting(\'pgid\', \'392396046\');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n \/*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n *\/\n if ( $(\'.infinite-story-ad-refresh #\' + id).length > 0\n || $(\'#\' + id).hasClass(\'ad-mwsticky-bottom\')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n \/* check for lazy-load scroll class *\/\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass(\'delay-bg-load\') ){\n $slotWrapper.one(\'ep-imgloadgroup-load\', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n \/* class might have been removed already *\/\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/scr'+'ipt>\n '; </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_story_infinite_stories"><div></div><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item" id="adcontainer"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-i', container: 'story_infinite_stories_0_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Sponsored Thumbnails 3x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'organic-thumbnails-i', container: 'story_infinite_stories_1_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Organic Thumbnails 3x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-j', container: 'story_infinite_stories_2_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'organic-thumbnails-j', container: 'story_infinite_stories_3_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad mwsticky-bottom'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY' class='ad-mwsticky-bottom'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1025; /* for Infinite Story sticky 'mwsticky': 'mwsticky' ad must display on tablet-landscape (1024), but not ANY larger sizes; sticky 'banner-bottom' will only display on desktop (1025+) -- so we need to bump this up to 1025 for these ad positions */ /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mwsticky').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392396046'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/nyc">New York City</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { fox.ads.refreshAds( fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh, "Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads" ); var refreshTimer = 14400; setInterval(function(){ if (fox.ads.responsiveRefresh && refreshTimer > 0) { <!-- auto refresh all responsiveRefresh ads --> fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh, "Ad auto fresh , Interval is" + refreshTimer + "s"); } }, 1000*refreshTimer); })(); </script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ Liferay.Util.addInputFocus(); Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds = ['103']; // ]]> </script> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4032_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4032', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4032\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7918_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_7918', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7918\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 2, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9648_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_9648', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9648\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3655_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_3655', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3655\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 4, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_101_', portletId: '101', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked\x26_101_type\x3dcontent' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_103_', portletId: '103', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 3, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4195_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4195', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4195\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 2, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4615_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4615', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4615\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fus-offers-1m-reward-for-bin-laden-s-son-citizenship-revoked' } ); AUI().use('aui-base', 'liferay-menu', 'liferay-notice', 'liferay-poller', function(A) {(function() { Liferay.Util.addInputType(); Liferay.Portlet.ready( function(portletId, node) { Liferay.Util.addInputType(node); } ); })();(function() { new Liferay.Menu(); var liferayNotices = Liferay.Data.notices; for (var i = 1; i < liferayNotices.length; i++) { new Liferay.Notice(liferayNotices[i]); } })();}); // ]]> </script> <script src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1550727376000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ // ]]> </script> <script> function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp (){ var useragent = navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase(); var index; index = useragent.indexOf("android"); if (index > -1){ return "android"; } else { index = useragent.indexOf("iphone"); if(index > -1){ return "ios"; } else { return ""; } } } $(document).ready(function () { $.smartbanner({ title: '#', daysHidden: '90', daysReminder: '180', icon: '#', force: checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(), }); }); </script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> var addthis_config = { ui_508_compliant: false, services_exclude:'12 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email', services_compact:'facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more', services_expanded: 'facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share' }; (function($){ $(document).ready(function() { $('.addthis_toolbox').live('mouseover',function(){ addthis_share.url = $(this).attr('data-href'); addthis_share.title = $(this).attr('data-title'); $(this).attr("addthis:url", $(this).attr('data-href')); $(this).attr("addthis:title", $(this).attr('data-title')); if(addthis){ addthis.toolbox('.addthis_toolbox',addthis_config, addthis_share); } }) }); })( jQuery); </script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <script type="text/javascript"> var _sf_async_config = { uid: 36908, domain: 'fox5ny.com', useCanonical: true }; (function() { function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt = (new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src','//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'); document.body.appendChild(e); }; var oldonload = window.onload; window.onload = (typeof window.onload != 'function') ? loadChartbeat : function() { oldonload(); loadChartbeat(); }; })(); </script> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script> (function(d, s, host, ipid) { var e = d.createElement(s); e.type = 'application/javascript'; e.async = !0;e.src = '//' + host + '/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid=' + ipid; d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0].parentNode.appendChild(e); } )(document, 'script', 'k.intellitxt.com',43974); </script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>