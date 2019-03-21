< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. US, Mexico widen asylum crackdown to push back all migrants story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426034468" data-article-version="1.0">US, Mexico widen asylum crackdown to push back all migrants</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426034468" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=US, Mexico widen asylum crackdown to push back all migrants&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/us-mexico-widen-asylum-crackdown" data-title="US, Mexico widen asylum crackdown to push back all migrants" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/us-mexico-widen-asylum-crackdown" addthis:title="US, Mexico widen asylum crackdown to push back all migrants"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426034468.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426034468");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426034468-396189781"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by John Moore/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by John Moore/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426034468-396189781" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_immigrants_032119_1553185106579_6929406_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by John Moore/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by John Moore/Getty By MARÍA VERZA and NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press
Posted Aug 28 2019 02:35PM EDT

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) - A Trump administration program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico has evolved into a sweeping rejection of all forms of migrants, with both countries quietly working to keep people out of the U.S. despite threats to the migrants' safety. migration at the behest of President Donald Trump, who threatened Mexico with potentially crippling tariffs earlier this year to force action.</p> <p>Some people sent to wait in the Mexican border cities of Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros said they never requested asylum, including Wilfredo Alvarez, a laborer from Honduras. He crossed the Rio Grande without permission to look for work to support his seven children and was unexpectedly put into the program. He was sent back to Mexico with a future court date.</p> <p>"We thought that if they caught us, they would deport us to our country, but it was not that way," Alvarez said. "They threw us away here to Mexico, but we are not from here and it's very difficult."</p> <p>Others said they were never asked if they feared persecution in Mexico, despite U.S. government rules that say migrants should not be sent there if they face that risk.</p> <p>U.S. border agents give each returned migrant a date for an immigration court hearing at tents set up near the border. But the Mexican government has bused hundreds of migrants to cities around 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away, ostensibly for their safety. And there's no promise that Mexico will bring migrants back.</p> <p>Instead, Mexico is offering to return many Central Americans to the Guatemala border, and others are choosing to leave at their own expense.</p> <p>A priest running a shelter in Nuevo Laredo called the process a form of "undercover deportation."</p> <p>"It's a way to send them to a country that's not theirs and save money," Aaron Mendez said. "And Mexico has not said one word."</p> <p>Two weeks after speaking to The Associated Press, Mendez was kidnapped by armed men who entered the shelter. He is still missing.</p> <p>The effort to keep migrants in Mexico is officially called the "Migrant Protection Protocols," but it's better known as the "Remain in Mexico" program. Announced as a plan to crack down on asylum claims, it has been in effect since January and was expanded in July to the eastern end of the U.S.-Mexico border.</p> <p>In that region, on one side of the border is South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, where border agents apprehend more migrants crossing illegally than in any other section. On the other side is the state of Tamaulipas, known for its cartel-linked violence and corruption. Tamaulipas is the only U.S.-Mexico border state that the U.S. government warns Americans not to visit due to safety concerns.</p> <p>The U.S. has said at least 32,000 people have been sent back. Mexico says around 5,500 people have been sent to Nuevo Laredo and 3,000 people to Matamoros.</p> <p>Migrants in Mexican border cities said they were told they would receive help when they were sent back to Mexico, a promise that for many has not been kept.</p> <p>Thirteen people told the Associated Press they were not asked for any information about their cases by U.S. border agents.</p> <p>"They only asked for a name, a fingerprint, and then 'out,'" said Blanca, a Guatemalan woman who was sent back to Nuevo Laredo in July with 15 relatives. Blanca asked that her last name be withheld due to fear that she would be harmed.</p> <p>She said she was prepared to tell border agents that gang members had killed her sister, leading the rest of her family to flee. She brought paperwork documenting the attack, but said, "We couldn't even show them."</p> <p>Jodi Goodwin, an immigration attorney in Harlingen, Texas, has agreed to represent for free 11 cases involving people waiting in Matamoros, including three families and a pregnant woman from Peru. Goodwin persuaded border agents on Sunday to allow the pregnant woman inside the U.S. as well as a woman accompanied by a baby with Down syndrome. The next day, she said, the pregnant woman had been sent back to Mexico.</p> <p>In nearby Reynosa, human rights lawyer Jennifer Harbury has worked with Mexican attorneys to help waiting migrants obtain protective orders against people who have attacked them. In a recent blog post, Harbury said she had expected around 200 people to apply for orders. Instead, at least 500 people came in one day.</p> <p>The lawyers were able to complete about 100 requests.</p> <p>"When I left, people were grabbing at my sleeve and begging for help," she wrote.</p> <p>Even before the Remain in Mexico program, border agents forced migrants to wait in Matamoros and Nuevo Laredo for months at a time to seek asylum under a policy known as "metering." The delays led many migrants to try to cross the Rio Grande illegally. Photos of a man and his daughter who drowned at the bank of the river in Matamoros shocked people around the world.</p> <p>The two cities are dangerous, with consistent reports of migrants being kidnapped or shaken down for bribes.</p> <p>The International Committee of the Red Cross warned of an "increasingly worrying picture" for migrants in the region, citing a lack of basic health services and protection measures, especially for children traveling alone. Mexico has offered migrants work permits and the bus rides to safer cities.</p> <p>Adam Isacson, an expert with the Washington Office on Latin America, a research and advocacy group, said it was "virtually impossible" for many immigrants to return to the U.S. to continue their asylum cases. And if a migrant does not appear on the assigned date, an immigration judge can issue an order that could make it impossible for that person to re-enter for 10 years.</p> <p>Isacson said Mexican officials may have thought the program would apply only to a few thousand people and might have been stopped by U.S. courts, which have so far declined to do so. Instead, it has grown into one of the Trump administration's biggest tools to keep out migrants at the southern border.</p> <p>The U.S. government is building tent courts in Laredo and Brownsville, where immigration judges will hold hearings by video. The first hearings are expected in September. The Department of Homeland Security would not commit to allowing observers to watch the hearings, saying that "heightened security measures" are necessary even though immigration court rules say that most hearings should be open.</p> <p>Mendez, the missing priest, explained what he thought was the motive behind the entire process.</p> <p>"What the U.S. wants is to get rid of Central Americans through a legal way," he said. More News Stories

Questions after US turns away Palestinian Harvard freshman

BOSTON (AP) — A Palestinian student trying to start classes at Harvard University was denied entry to the U.S. in a case that critics of the Trump administration call emblematic of overly invasive screening at border checkpoints.

Ismail Ajjawi, who had been living in Lebanon, was refused entry into the U.S. after landing Friday at Logan International Airport in Boston, university and federal officials confirmed this week. The 17-year-old freshman said the denial had to do with politically oriented social media posts by his friends.

New Jersey's gas tax to stay flat in 2020

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's gas tax won't be going up in the coming year, the state Treasury announced Wednesday.

The rate will remain at 41.4 cents per gallon.

'Pantaleo effect' sees misdemeanor arrests drop across NYC

Since the firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo 10 days ago, NYPD officials have confirmed that officers are making fewer arrests for minor crimes, the result of a directive from the police union just over a week ago saying that Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill do not have the backs of the rank-and-file officers. data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Questions_after_US_turns_away_Palestinia_0_7623792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Questions_after_US_turns_away_Palestinia_0_7623792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Questions_after_US_turns_away_Palestinia_0_7623792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Questions_after_US_turns_away_Palestinia_0_7623792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Questions_after_US_turns_away_Palestinia_0_7623792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BOSTON (AP) — A Palestinian student trying to start classes at Harvard University was denied entry to the U.S. in a case that critics of the Trump administration call emblematic of overly invasive screening at border checkpoints." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Questions after US turns away Palestinian Harvard freshman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Richard Giacovas </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BOSTON (AP) - A Palestinian student trying to start classes at Harvard University was denied entry to the U.S. in a case that critics of the Trump administration call emblematic of overly invasive screening at border checkpoints.</p><p>Ismail Ajjawi, who had been living in Lebanon, was refused entry into the U.S. after landing Friday at Logan International Airport in Boston, university and federal officials confirmed this week. The 17-year-old freshman said the denial had to do with politically oriented social media posts by his friends.</p><p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection would not confirm that, with spokesman Michael McCarthy saying only that the decision to cancel Ajjawi's visa was based on information discovered during an inspection. He declined to elaborate but stressed that Ajjawi was not deported, meaning he can still seek reentry.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-jersey-s-gas-tax-to-stay-flat-in-2020" title="New Jersey's gas tax to stay flat in 2020" data-articleId="426039518" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/New_Jersey_s_gas_tax_to_stay_flat_in_202_0_7623752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/New_Jersey_s_gas_tax_to_stay_flat_in_202_0_7623752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/New_Jersey_s_gas_tax_to_stay_flat_in_202_0_7623752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/New_Jersey_s_gas_tax_to_stay_flat_in_202_0_7623752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/New_Jersey_s_gas_tax_to_stay_flat_in_202_0_7623752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New Jersey's gas tax won't be going up in the coming year, the state Treasury announced Wednesday.

The rate will remain at 41.4 cents per gallon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Jersey's gas tax to stay flat in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's gas tax won't be going up in the coming year, the state Treasury announced Wednesday.</p><p>The rate will remain at 41.4 cents per gallon.</p><p>The announcement comes after the state conducted a review of fuel consumption that was required under a 2016 law that boosted the state's transportation trust fund to $2 billion a year from $1.6 billion. The law requires the state to keep a steady revenue stream for the fund, which means the tax could rise if consumption drops.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pantaleo-effect-sees-misdemeanor-arrests-drop-across-nyc" title="‘Pantaleo effect' sees misdemeanor arrests drop across NYC" data-articleId="426115787" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Since the firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo 10 days ago, NYPD officials have confirmed that officers are making fewer arrests for minor crimes, the result of a directive from the police union just over a week ago saying that Mayor Bill de Blasio and" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Pantaleo effect' sees misdemeanor arrests drop across NYC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Schmidt </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 10:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Since the firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo 10 days ago, NYPD officials have confirmed that officers are making fewer arrests for minor crimes, the result of a directive from the police union just over a week ago saying that Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill do not have the backs of the rank-and-file officers.</p><p>However, Chief of Department Terence Monahan points out that the arrest slowdown is for minor crimes where officers have the discretion of whether or not to make an arrest. Nevertheless, he admits that officers sending a message to Commissioner O'Neill and Mayor De Blasio about the handling of Pantaleo's firing.</p><p>"They're upset. I know they're upset, but they are doing their job as well as they've ever done, keeping people safe in this city. I have no fear that they would ever allow anyone to get hurt by not doing their job," Monahan said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-turns-away-palestinian-harvard-freshman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Harvard_1567043957387_7623667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)" title="Harvard_1567043957387.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Questions after US turns away Palestinian Harvard freshman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-gas-tax-to-stay-flat-in-2020"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_20190613020640-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey's gas tax to stay flat in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pantaleo-effect-sees-misdemeanor-arrests-drop-across-nyc"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_20190829021847"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Pantaleo effect' sees misdemeanor arrests drop across NYC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/be-prepared-if-youre-in-the-path-of-a-hurricane-heres-what-to-do"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hurricane_Banner_getty_1567044841399_7623815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this NOAA satellite handout image captured at 15:02 UTC, shows Hurricane Florence as it travels west in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the U.S. on September 13, 2018. Most Recent

New Jersey's gas tax to stay flat in 2020

'Pantaleo effect' sees misdemeanor arrests drop across NYC

Be prepared: If you're in the path of a hurricane, here's what to do

Suspended officer pleads not guilty in wife's slaying

Teen activist sails from UK to NYC https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New Jersey's gas tax to stay flat in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pantaleo-effect-sees-misdemeanor-arrests-drop-across-nyc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/___Pantaleo_effect____sees_misdemeanor_a_0_7623816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Pantaleo effect' sees misdemeanor arrests drop across NYC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/be-prepared-if-youre-in-the-path-of-a-hurricane-heres-what-to-do" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hurricane_Banner_getty_1567044841399_7623815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hurricane_Banner_getty_1567044841399_7623815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hurricane_Banner_getty_1567044841399_7623815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hurricane_Banner_getty_1567044841399_7623815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Hurricane_Banner_getty_1567044841399_7623815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;NOAA&#x20;satellite&#x20;handout&#x20;image&#x20;captured&#x20;at&#x20;15&#x3a;02&#x20;UTC&#x2c;&#x20;shows&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Florence&#x20;as&#x20;it&#x20;travels&#x20;west&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;Ocean&#x20;off&#x20;the&#x20;coast&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;NOAA&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Be prepared: If you're in the path of a hurricane, here's what to do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspended-officer-pleads-not-guilty-in-wife-s-slaying" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspended officer pleads not guilty in wife's slaying</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-activist-sails-from-uk-to-nyc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 