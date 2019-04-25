< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by CDC via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by CDC via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409872146-404450340" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/25/GettyImages-462803914_1556201000663_7170205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writer
Posted May 30 2019 03:28PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 03:36PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - NEW YORK - This year's U.S. measles epidemic just surpassed a 25-year-old record, and experts say it's not clear when the wave of illnesses will stop.</p><p>U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 971 cases so far this year. That eclipses the 963 measles illnesses reported for all of 1994.</p><p>It's been 27 years since the nation saw this many measles cases - 2,237 cases were reported in 1992.</p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the numbers Thursday.</p><p>Measles was once common in the U.S. but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/measles-outbreak-brooklyn-mmr-vaccinations">The vast majority of this year's cases have been in New York City</a>. But illnesses have been reported in at least 26 states.</p><p>Outbreaks in New York City and Rockland County, New York have continued for nearly 7 months. If these outbreaks continue through summer and fall, the United States may lose its measles elimination status. That loss would be a huge blow for the nation and erase the hard work done by all levels of public health, according to the CDC.</p><p>The measles elimination goal, first announced in 1963 and accomplished in 2000, was a monumental task. <span style="background:white"><span style="color:black">Before widespread use of the measles vaccine, an estimated 3 to 4 million people got measles each year in the United States, along with an estimated 400 to 500 deaths and 48,000 hospitalizations.</span></span></p><p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More News Stories

USWNT superfans cheer on their heroes at Red Bull Arena

Police: 10-month-old dies after choking on pine cone data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thousands_of_fans_cheer_on_US_Women_s_na_0_7331901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thousands_of_fans_cheer_on_US_Women_s_na_0_7331901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thousands_of_fans_cheer_on_US_Women_s_na_0_7331901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thousands_of_fans_cheer_on_US_Women_s_na_0_7331901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Thousands_of_fans_cheer_on_US_Women_s_na_0_7331901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thousands of fans of all ages sweated it out at Red Bull Arena to watch the United States women's national soccer team defeat Mexico 3-0 in their final warm-up game before heading to France to play in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT superfans cheer on their heroes at Red Bull Arena</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of fans of all ages came out to Red Bull Arena to watch the United States women's national soccer team defeat Mexico 3-0 in their final warm-up game before heading to France to play in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.</p><p>Many attendees said they couldn't pass up on the opportunity to see their heroes play in person.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-10-month-old-dies-after-choking-on-pine-cone" title="Police: 10-month-old dies after choking on pine cone" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby_1559245677804_7331801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby_1559245677804_7331801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby_1559245677804_7331801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby_1559245677804_7331801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby_1559245677804_7331801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 10-month-old dies after choking on pine cone</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in North Carolina say a 10-month-old baby has died after choking on a pine cone.</p><p>Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan says the incident occurred Wednesday morning at a home child-care facility on the city’s south side.</p><p>News outlets report records from the state Department of Health and Human Services show the day care has a three-star license, with several violations documented in January. The violations included having more than five children present and not showing proof that infants were visually checked every 15 minutes while sleeping.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/r-kelly-charged-with-more-sex-crimes-in-chicago" title="R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors in Chicago have charged R&B singer R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related counts, including some that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.</p><p>The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County prosecutors filed the new charges against Kelly on Thursday. Among the new charges are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16. 