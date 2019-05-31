< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story410134091" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410134091" data-article-version="1.0">Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports</h1> </header> By David Crary, AP
Posted May 31 2019 04:38PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 04:40PM EDT <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410134091.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410134091");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410134091-410133502"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410134091-410133502" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/us-catholic-church-sex-abuse-allegations-rise">David Crary, AP </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410134091" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Quantifying its vast sex-abuse crisis, the U.S. Roman Catholic Church said Friday that allegations of child sex abuse by clerics more than doubled in its latest 12-month reporting period and that its spending on victim compensation and child protection surged above $300 million.</p> <p>During the period from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, 1,385 adults came forward with 1,455 allegations of abuse, according to the <a href="http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/child-and-youth-protection/child-abuse-prevention/upload/2018-CYP-Annual-Report.pdf"><strong>annual report of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection</strong></a>. That was up from 693 allegations in the previous year. The report attributed much of the increase to a victim compensation program implemented in five dioceses in New York state.</p> <p>According to the report, Catholic dioceses and religious orders spent $301.6 million during the reporting period on payments to victims, legal fees and child-protection efforts. That was up 14% from the previous year and double the amount spent in the 2014 fiscal year.</p> <p>The number of allegations is likely to rise further during the current fiscal year, given that Catholic dioceses in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have started large compensation programs in the wake of a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report released in August. The grand jury identified more than 300 priests in six of the state's dioceses who have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse committed over many decades.</p> <p>Since then, attorneys general in numerous states have set up abuse hotlines and launched investigations, and a growing number of dioceses and Catholic religious orders have released names of priests accused of abuse.</p> <p>"Victims are coming forward now because of real progress by secular authorities," said the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. "Lawmakers are increasingly getting rid of archaic, predator-friendly laws and 16 attorneys general have launched investigations, so many victims are feeling hopeful."</p> <p>The advocacy group urged officials in every diocese to turn over sex abuse records to their state attorney general for investigation. The group also said church staff should be instructed to report suspected abuse to secular law enforcement before filing a report internally.</p> <p>According to a survey included in the new annual report, more than 90% of the alleged abusers were already dead or removed from the ministry. Most of the reported abuse occurred between 1960 and 1990, with a peak in the 1970s.</p> <p>Compilation of the annual report entails an audit of Catholic dioceses across the U.S. to assess their compliance with a 2002 charter outlining the church's child-protection policies. Only one diocese, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, was found noncompliant due to lack of transparency in public communications about child sex abuse cases.</p> <p>Members of the audit team made on-site visits to more than one-third of the 196 U.S. dioceses and found shortcomings in 14% of them that will warrant follow-up visits. Among the problems detected were poor record-keeping of background-check data, and allowing some clergy, staff and volunteers to have contact with children without undergoing training or background checks.</p> <p>The findings were evidence of "complacency and lack of diligence on the part of some dioceses," said a letter included in the report from Francesco Cesareo, who chairs a review board created by the bishops in 2002 to monitor sex abuse prevention efforts.</p> <p>Referring to the Pennsylvania grand jury report, and the abuse allegations that led to the defrocking of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Cesareo said the events "have led to both frustration and anger among the faithful in the Church, a loss of the credibility of the hierarchy, and a questioning of the efficacy of the audit itself."</p> <p>The introductory section of the annual report said the McCarrick scandal and the grand jury report helped turn complacency into urgency, and it commended some of the steps taken in response.</p> <p>"While it is unfortunate that it took such grave sins and crimes to spur action, as Catholics, we are grateful that God can bring good out of such evils," the report said. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_y2XurlcFUVNr"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0166_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0166"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" title="Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Active_shooter_reported_at_Virginia_Beac_0_7338361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An active shooter situation was reported at a Virginia Beach courthouse, according to police. (Video courtesy of WAVY-TV)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are responding to the scene of a reported active shooter at the Virginia Beach Courthouse.</p><p>Police say that multiple people have been injured.</p><p>According to police, there appears to be only one shooter, and that shooter has been taken into custody.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cancer-deaths-continue-to-decline" title="Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cancer_death_rates_continue_to_decline_f_0_7338204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cancer_death_rates_continue_to_decline_f_0_7338204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cancer_death_rates_continue_to_decline_f_0_7338204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cancer_death_rates_continue_to_decline_f_0_7338204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cancer_death_rates_continue_to_decline_f_0_7338204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An annual report found that overall cancer deaths for men, women and children in the United States continue to decline." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The overall cancer mortality rate continues to decline for men, women and children in the U.S., according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer.</p><p>But a special section of the report, which was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute on Thursday, focused on men and women ages 20 to 49 and found that new cases of cancer and mortality rates increased for women.</p><p>The annual report is a collaboration between the National Cancer Institute, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Cancer Society and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/let-me-merge-led-message-board-for-cars-lets-you-communicate-with-surrounding-drivers" title="'Let me merge': LED message board for cars lets you communicate with surrounding drivers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/This_LED_message_board_for_cars_that_let_0_7338201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/This_LED_message_board_for_cars_that_let_0_7338201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/This_LED_message_board_for_cars_that_let_0_7338201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/This_LED_message_board_for_cars_that_let_0_7338201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/This_LED_message_board_for_cars_that_let_0_7338201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marketing company MOD launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of making their product, an LED message board that displays simple messages and symbols that can be seen by surrounding drivers, a reality." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Let me merge': LED message board for cars lets you communicate with surrounding drivers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ever wished you could explain to the driver you just accidentally cut off that you didn’t mean any harm? It might soon be possible, thanks to an innovation by a Philadelphia company aimed at quelling road rage and preventing misunderstandings between motorists. </p><p>Marketing company MOD launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of making their product, an LED message board that displays simple messages and symbols that can be seen by surrounding drivers, a reality.</p><p>The company thinks this device, called “Roadwayve,” can help make roads safer by creating dialogue between drivers. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0531_00034_1559336107273-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cancer-deaths-continue-to-decline"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_cancerscreeningfile_053119_1559332379954_7338028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Doctors review a patient's scans at the Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland in a file photo. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="getty_cancerscreeningfile_053119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-me-merge-led-message-board-for-cars-lets-you-communicate-with-surrounding-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/roadwave_1559333481862_7337697_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The device produces high-resolution messages, visible to other drivers up to 50 feet away, and can be seen through most weather conditions. (Photo by MOD) " title="roadwave_1559333481862-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Let me merge': LED message board for cars lets you communicate with surrounding drivers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to authorities. (Photo credit: Hall County Department of Corrections)" title="Fieldgrove and Kershner_1559327878180.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-catholic-church-sex-abuse-allegations-rise" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/PRIEST_ABUSE_CHURCH_REPORT_053119_1559334950593_7338169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sharp rise in sex-abuse allegations, U.S. Catholic Church reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cancer-deaths-continue-to-decline" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_cancerscreeningfile_053119_1559332379954_7338028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_cancerscreeningfile_053119_1559332379954_7338028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_cancerscreeningfile_053119_1559332379954_7338028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_cancerscreeningfile_053119_1559332379954_7338028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/getty_cancerscreeningfile_053119_1559332379954_7338028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Doctors&#x20;review&#x20;a&#x20;patient&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;scans&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Kimmel&#x20;Comprehensive&#x20;Cancer&#x20;Center&#x20;at&#x20;Johns&#x20;Hopkins&#x20;in&#x20;Baltimore&#x2c;&#x20;Maryland&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cancer deaths continue to decline overall for men, women and kids in US, report finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-me-merge-led-message-board-for-cars-lets-you-communicate-with-surrounding-drivers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/roadwave_1559333481862_7337697_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/roadwave_1559333481862_7337697_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/roadwave_1559333481862_7337697_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/roadwave_1559333481862_7337697_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/roadwave_1559333481862_7337697_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;device&#x20;produces&#x20;high-resolution&#x20;messages&#x2c;&#x20;visible&#x20;to&#x20;other&#x20;drivers&#x20;up&#x20;to&#x20;50&#x20;feet&#x20;away&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;can&#x20;be&#x20;seen&#x20;through&#x20;most&#x20;weather&#x20;conditions&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;MOD&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Let me merge': LED message board for cars lets you communicate with surrounding drivers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-year-old-girl-revived-with-narcan-by-officers-after-being-found-unconscious-in-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/girl%202%20norristown%20video_1559336404794.JPG_7337788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/girl%202%20norristown%20video_1559336404794.JPG_7337788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/girl%202%20norristown%20video_1559336404794.JPG_7337788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/girl%202%20norristown%20video_1559336404794.JPG_7337788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/girl%202%20norristown%20video_1559336404794.JPG_7337788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance&#x20;video&#x20;shows&#x20;witnesses&#x20;helping&#x20;the&#x20;unconsious&#x20;2-year-old&#x2e;&#x20;Responding&#x20;officers&#x20;later&#x20;administered&#x20;Narcan&#x20;to&#x20;revive&#x20;her&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;medication&#x20;often&#x20;given&#x20;to&#x20;people&#x20;to&#x20;help&#x20;reverse&#x20;an&#x20;opioid&#x20;overdose&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;FTS&#x20;Group&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2-year-old girl revived with Narcan after officer pulls bag out of child's mouth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-house-approves-recreational-marijuana-bill-pritzker-expected-to-sign" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/12/31/Getty-marijuana-nug_1546280041138_6573971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michel&#x20;Porro&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois House approves recreational marijuana bill; Pritzker expected to sign</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</footer> href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 