MOSCOW (AP) -- FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup in North America over Moroccan bid. Matches will be held in U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup made its final presentations to more than 200 FIFA voters Wednesday.



Presidents of the United States, Canada and Mexico football federations were joined by teenage players Alphonso Davies of Canada, Brianna Pinto of the U.S., and Diego Lainez of Mexico.



Davies spoke of being born in a refugee camp in Ghana, before growing up in Canada.



Pinto told of bonding with opponents from Iran after an Under-20 international game.



U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro promised $4 billion ticket revenue for FIFA from 5.8 million people attending the 80-game, 48-team tournament.



The 15-minute presentation to leaders of FIFA member federations was followed by a presentation from Morocco.



