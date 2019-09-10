< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. US bombs ISIS-'infested island' in Iraq, new video shows FOX NEWS - U.S. jets bombed an ISIS-"infested island" in northern Iraq Tuesday, according to new video and a statement from the U.S.-led coalition battling the terrorist group.

More than 80,000 pounds of laser-guided bombs were dropped on the island located on the Tigris River south of Mosul, according to U.S. Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, based in Baghdad.</p><p>U.S. officials called the island a "major transit hub" for ISIS fighters going in and out of Syria.</p><p>"We're denying [ISIS] the ability to hide on Qanus Island," said Maj. Gen. Eric T. Hill, the commander of the Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. "We're setting the conditions for our partner forces to continue bringing stability to the region."</p><p>A tweet from OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins, which aired the video, said: "Here's what it looks like when @USAFCENT F15 and F35 jets drop 36,000kg of bombs on a Daesh [ISIS] infested island."</p><p>U.S. jets have doubled the amount of bombs targeting ISIS in the past month, according to new strike data released from the U.S. Air Force.</p><p>More than 200 bombs were dropped on the terrorist group in August. For context, approximately 5,000 bombs were dropped at the height of U.S. military operations against ISIS in August 2017.</p><p>In Afghanistan, U.S. strikes have also picked up. According to the newly released data, American jets have dropped 28 percent more bombs on Taliban and an ISIS-affiliate in August compared to the previous month.</p><p>The nearly 800 bombs dropped against targets in Afghanistan last month were the most since November of last year.</p><p>This comes as U.S. military officials say American forces could be ramping up operations against the Taliban, after the insurgent group claimed responsibility for two massive bombings in Kabul last week killing dozens, including an American soldier.</p><p>President Trump announced on Twitter over the weekend he had canceled a high-level meeting at Camp David between the Afghan government and the Taliban over the attacks.</p><p>"What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?" the president asked on Twitter. 