- A resident of Ahmedabad, India reporteldy covered her car with cow dung to beat the scorching heat.

Sejal Shah told local media that she got the idea after doing the same for her house floor.

Dung is used in rural areas as a form of insulation. It helps keep homes warm in winter and cooler in summer.

Temperatures in Aghmedabad can climb to over 100 degrees.

Photos of the Toyota Corolla neatly packed in cow waste have gone viral.