Puerto Ricans savor Gov. Rosselló's resignation Ukraine seizes Russian tanker in Black Sea
Posted Jul 25 2019 10:31AM EDT h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Ukraine seizes Russian tanker in Black Sea Ukraine seizes Russian tanker in Black Sea Posted Jul 25 2019 10:31AM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420202352-18511458"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420202352-18511458" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/09/10/Ukraine-flag_1441899139453_186914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <p>MOSCOW (AP) - Officials in Ukraine said Thursday they have seized a Russian tanker moored in the Black Sea in a move that could undermine a much-anticipated prisoner swap between the two countries.</p> <p>The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said in a statement that it seized the Russian tanker moored in a Ukrainian Black Sea port on Wednesday. Authorities said that the tanker was used in a Russian operation to block Ukrainian vessels from sailing through the Kerch Strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in November last year.</p> <p>Russian ships fired on Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait on Nov. 25 last year, sparking a major crisis amid already strained relations between the two countries. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained 24 Ukrainians onboard. Russia insisted that the Ukrainian ships violated its territorial waters, while Ukraine argued that the vessels were in international waters.</p> <p>Officials both in Russia and Ukraine said earlier this month that they are preparing a major prisoner swap that would include the Ukrainian sailors.</p> <p>But the move by the SBU, which is still led by an ally of former president Petro Poroshenko, could jeopardize that.</p> <p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office did not have immediate comment on the incident but Russian officials protested the tanker's seizure, saying that would dampen the chances of the prisoner swap.</p> <p>"This is very bad news," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday. "Someone in Kiev wants a tough throwback to their own provocation on Nov. 25."</p> <p>Zelenskiy got on the phone with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin earlier this month in the first ever conversation between the two since Zelenskiy took office in May. It is the heart of Midtown. That's why Simeon Bankoff of the Historic Districts Council believes we don't need any additions here." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Macy's plans to build an office tower above its Herald Square flagship store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Macy's flagship location in Herald Square proudly boasts of being the world's largest store. It is the heart of Midtown. That's why Simeon Bankoff of the Historic Districts Council believes we don't need any additions here.</p><p>"Foot traffic, car traffic is already quite terrible," Bankoff said. "And Macy's itself is a historic building that deserves slightly better than having a large tower plunked on top of it."</p><p>Macy's has plans to build an 800-foot tower on top of its store and would rent out the space.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/horribly-ignored-neglected-poodle-with-pounds-of-matted-fur-hid-under-bed-for-2-years" title="‘Horribly ignored': Neglected poodle with pounds of matted fur hid under bed for 2 years" data-articleId="420327320" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/___Horribly_ignored_____Neglected_poodle_0_7549825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/___Horribly_ignored_____Neglected_poodle_0_7549825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/___Horribly_ignored_____Neglected_poodle_0_7549825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/___Horribly_ignored_____Neglected_poodle_0_7549825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/___Horribly_ignored_____Neglected_poodle_0_7549825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 7-year-old poodle, who suffered from severe neglect while living under a bed for 2 years, was rescued and adopted into a loving home in Virginia." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Horribly ignored': Neglected poodle with pounds of matted fur hid under bed for 2 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 08:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 7-year-old poodle, who suffered from severe neglect while living under a bed for 2 years, was rescued and adopted into a loving home in Virginia. </p><p>Lionheart was surrendered to the Richmond SPCA in April, when he was covered with “enormous” mats, after having hid under a bed for two years, according to the organization’s blog post and their CEO Robin Robertson Starr.</p><p>“Lionheart won the hearts of everyone at the Richmond SPCA because, despite the fact that he had been so horribly ignored and neglected, he was such a loving, happy and resilient little guy,” Starr said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-bill-hopes-to-help-nyc-tackle-empty-storefronts" title="New bill hopes to help NYC tackle empty storefronts" data-articleId="420325377" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A newly-passed bill will require New York City to both create a registry of vacant storefronts and track all active commercial leases, in the hope of figuring out how to address what is being called a “commercial vacancy crisis.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New bill hopes to help NYC tackle empty storefronts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mac King </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No matter where you go in New York City, it’s not hard to find empty storefronts dotting the streets with “For Rent” signs sitting in the window.</p><p>Residents have been feeling the pinch of living in one of the most expensive cities in the nation for years now, but business owners are having a tough time of it as well, with rising rents squeezing profit margins narrower and narrower.</p><p>Now, thanks to a just-passed bill authored by City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal, the city will be required to both create a registry of vacant storefronts and track all active commercial leases, in the hope of figuring out how to address what is being called a “commercial vacancy crisis.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/macys-herald-square-office-tower"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_7549661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Macy_s_office_tower_controversy_0_20190726000827"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Macy's plans to build an office tower above its Herald Square flagship store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/horribly-ignored-neglected-poodle-with-pounds-of-matted-fur-hid-under-bed-for-2-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/LIONHEART%20THUMB_1564097064602.jpg_7549788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 7-year-old poodle, who suffered from severe neglect while living under a bed for 2 years, was rescued and adopted into a loving home in Virginia. (Photo Courtesy: Richmond SPCA)" title="LIONHEART THUMB_1564097064602.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Horribly ignored': Neglected poodle with pounds of matted fur hid under bed for 2 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-bill-hopes-to-help-nyc-tackle-empty-storefronts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_20190726000609"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New bill hopes to help NYC tackle empty storefronts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puerto-ricans-savor-rossello-resignation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Puerto_Rico_rejoices_0_7549903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Puerto_Rico_rejoices_0_20190725235142"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Puerto Ricans savor Gov. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/horribly-ignored-neglected-poodle-with-pounds-of-matted-fur-hid-under-bed-for-2-years" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/LIONHEART%20THUMB_1564097064602.jpg_7549788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/LIONHEART%20THUMB_1564097064602.jpg_7549788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/LIONHEART%20THUMB_1564097064602.jpg_7549788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/LIONHEART%20THUMB_1564097064602.jpg_7549788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/25/LIONHEART%20THUMB_1564097064602.jpg_7549788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;7-year-old&#x20;poodle&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;suffered&#x20;from&#x20;severe&#x20;neglect&#x20;while&#x20;living&#x20;under&#x20;a&#x20;bed&#x20;for&#x20;2&#x20;years&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;rescued&#x20;and&#x20;adopted&#x20;into&#x20;a&#x20;loving&#x20;home&#x20;in&#x20;Virginia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Richmond&#x20;SPCA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Horribly ignored': Neglected poodle with pounds of matted fur hid under bed for 2 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-bill-hopes-to-help-nyc-tackle-empty-storefronts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_bill_requires_NYC_to_keep_track_of_v_0_7549657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New bill hopes to help NYC tackle empty storefronts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puerto-ricans-savor-rossello-resignation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Puerto_Rico_rejoices_0_7549903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Puerto_Rico_rejoices_0_7549903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Puerto_Rico_rejoices_0_7549903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Puerto_Rico_rejoices_0_7549903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/25/Puerto_Rico_rejoices_0_7549903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Puerto Ricans savor Gov. Rosselló's resignation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/exonerated-death-row-inmate-blasts-return-of-federal-executions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564098495748.png_7549803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564098495748.png_7549803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564098495748.png_7549803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564098495748.png_7549803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/death%20row_1564098495748.png_7549803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Exonerated death row inmate blasts return of federal executions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 