<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426274257" data-article-version="1.0">Texas governor says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric</h1> Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center with Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, right, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, left, makes opening statements during a round table discussion, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/29/Greg_Abbott_1567125839298_7625981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas Gov. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center with Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, right, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, left, makes opening statements during a round table discussion, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) By CEDAR ATTANASIO and PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press
Posted Aug 29 2019 08:44PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 08:45PM EDT That was followed by Abbott coming under more criticism the next day - this time from El Paso lawmakers - for tweeting that "liberals" on the U.S. Supreme Court had required Texas to pay for schooling for students who are not in the U.S. legally.</p> <p>The lawmakers called the tweet "dangerous" in the wake of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart, which authorities say was carried out by a gunman who posted a racist screed online that railed against an influx of immigrants to the U.S.</p> <p>Taken together, the mailer and tweet have put a spotlight on Abbott's hardline rhetoric at a time when he has urged unity in the aftermath of another mass shooting in Texas.</p> <p>He addressed the letter publicly for the first time before leading a meeting in El Paso with lawmakers, gun activists and family members of those killed at the Walmart.</p> <p>"I did have the opportunity to visit with the El Paso delegation and help them understand that mistakes were made," Abbott said. "And a course correction has been made. And I emphasized the importance of making sure the rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way. And we will make sure that we will work collaboratively."</p> <p>Speaking briefly to reporters, Abbott did not elaborate on what mistakes had been made or assign fault, and did not elaborate on what actions have been taken. Democrats, meanwhile, took note that Abbott did not explicitly apologize.</p> <p>"Governor Abbott has an apology to make. The eyes of the world are on us," said Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party.</p> <p>Democrats have compared Abbott's language to the divisive words used by President Donald Trump, whose critics say has fostered the kind of anti-immigrant hatred that the El Paso gunman posted online. Since the shooting, Trump has defended his rhetoric on such issues as immigration and denied stoking divisions that spawned the violence, contending that he "brings people together."</p> <p>Abbott was joined in El Paso on Thursday by his wife, Cecilia Abbott, the first Hispanic first lady in Texas history. When he was elected governor in 2014, Abbott fared better with Hispanic voters than any Republican gubernatorial candidate in Texas since George W. Bush, and last year he soundly defeated a Hispanic former sheriff to win a second term.</p> <p>But Abbott also signed one of the nation's toughest "sanctuary city" bans in 2017 that was condemned by Latino groups. He has also aggressively pushed for voting restrictions that critics say target the state's booming Hispanic population.</p> <p>Abbott has said Texas will crackdown on extremist groups after the El Paso shooting. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD searching for missing Bronx 14-year-old</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on August 28.</p><p>Authorities say that Nathaniel Stuart was last seen on August 26 at roughly 10 a.m. at his home at 140 Benchley Place, apt. 16L. </p><p>Stuart is described as a black male, 5’8” and 110 lbs. with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants, white sneakers and a red backpack. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-fell-asleep-in-parked-car-woke-to-find-it-missing" title="Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing" data-articleId="426271496" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.</p><p>Hamilton police say the woman told them she'd fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.</p><p>Police say the woman didn't remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tennessee-man-reportedly-sues-popeyes-after-popular-chicken-sandwich-sells-out-citing-wasted-time" title="Tennessee man reportedly sues Popeyes after popular chicken sandwich sells out, citing 'wasted time'" data-articleId="426271244" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/Tennessee_man_reportedly_sues_Popeyes_af_0_7625838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/Tennessee_man_reportedly_sues_Popeyes_af_0_7625838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/Tennessee_man_reportedly_sues_Popeyes_af_0_7625838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/Tennessee_man_reportedly_sues_Popeyes_af_0_7625838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/Tennessee_man_reportedly_sues_Popeyes_af_0_7625838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich caused such a frenzy that it quickly sold out, apparently causing a man to sue the fast-food chain for running out of the popular sandwich." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tennessee man reportedly sues Popeyes after popular chicken sandwich sells out, citing 'wasted time'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 08:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich caused such a frenzy that it quickly sold out, apparently causing a man to sue the fast-food chain for running out of the popular sandwich.</p><p>The Times Free Press reported that Craig Barr from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is accusing the company of false advertising and deceptive business practices which resulted in “countless time driving” trying to find a local chain that wasn’t 