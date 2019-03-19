< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411663630" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411663630" data-article-version="1.0">Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal</h1> </header> FILE ART - The U.S.-Mexico border is marked in San Ysidro, California. src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART -&nbsp;&nbsp;The U.S.-Mexico border is marked&nbsp; in San Ysidro, California.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE ART - The U.S.-Mexico border is marked in San Ysidro, California. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/trump-still-hangs-tariff-threat-over-mexico">JILL COLVIN, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (AP) - President Donald Trump on Sunday dangled the prospect of renewing his tariff threat against Mexico if the U.S. ally doesn't cooperate on border issues, while some of his Democratic challengers for the White House said the last-minute deal to avert trade penalties was overblown.</p> <p>In a series of tweets, Trump defended the agreement heading off the 5% tax on all Mexican goods that he had threatened to impose Monday, but he warned Mexico that, "if for some unknown reason" cooperation fails, "we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs."</p> <p>Still, he said he didn't believe that would be necessary.</p> <p>The tweets came amid questions about just how much of the deal - announced with great fanfare Friday - was really new. It included a commitment from Mexico, for instance, to deploy its new National Guard to the country's southern border with Guatemala. Mexico, however, had already intended to do that before Trump's latest threat and had made that clear to U.S. officials.</p> <p>"We want to continue to work with the U.S. very closely on the different challenges that we have together. And one urgent one at this moment is immigration," said Mexico's ambassador in Washington, Martha Barcena. She told CBS' "Face the Nation" that the countries' "joint declaration of principles ... gives us the base for the road map that we have to follow in the incoming months on immigration and cooperation on asylum issues and development in Central America."</p> <p>The U.S. also hailed Mexico's agreement to embrace the expansion of a program implemented earlier this year under which some asylum-seekers are returned to Mexico as they wait out their cases. But U.S. officials had already been working to expand the program, which has already led to the return of about 10,000 to Mexico, without Mexico's public embrace.</p> <p>"The president has completely overblown what he reports to have achieved. These are agreements that Mexico had already made, in some cases months ago," said Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, speaking on ABC's "This Week." ''They might have accelerated the time table, but by and large the president achieved nothing except to jeopardize the most important trading relationship that the United States of America has."</p> <p>Another 2020 candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, chastised Trump for using tariffs as a threat and operating a "trade policy based on tweets."</p> <p>"I think what the world is tired of and what I am tired of is a president who consistently goes to war, verbal war with our allies, whether it is Mexico, whether it is Canada," he said.</p> <p>But acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, speaking on "Fox News Sunday" insisted "all of it is new," including the agreement to dispatch around 6,000 National Guard troops - a move Mexico has described as an "acceleration."</p> <p>"This is the first time we've heard anything like this kind of number of law enforcement being deployed in Mexico to address migration, not just at the southern border but also on the transportation routes to the northern border and in coordinated patrols in key areas along our southwest border," he said, adding that "people can disagree with the tactics" but that "Mexico came to the table with real proposals" that will be effective, if implemented.</p> <p>Trump echoed the same in his tweets, insisting the deal was being misrepresented.</p> <p>"We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico," he wrote. "Mexico was not being cooperative on the Border in things we had, or didn't have, and now I have full confidence, especially after speaking to their President yesterday, that they will be very cooperative and want to get the job properly done."</p> <p>He also teased the idea that more was agreed to than was announced Friday, saying that "some things" and "one in particular" that had been left out of the release but would be "announced at the appropriate time."</p> <p>He could have been referring to discussion about Mexico becoming a "safe third country," which would make it harder for asylum-seekers who pass through the country to claim refuge in the U.S. The idea, which Mexico has long opposed, was discussed during negotiations. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">getty images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ocasio-Cortez wants to make it easier to study magic mushrooms, other psychedelic drugs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., filed legislation on Friday to make it easier for researchers to study the therapeutic and medical benefits of certain psychedelic drugs such as magic mushrooms amid a growing national shift in attitudes toward the substances.</p><p>In an amendment to a large-scale appropriations bill, Ocasio-Cortez wants to end the rider that prohibits federal money being spent on "any activity that promotes the legalization of any drug or other substance in Schedule I" of the Controlled Substances Act.</p><p>"Academics and scientists report that provisions like this create [stigma] and insurmountable logistical hurdles to researching Schedule I drugs," her summary states.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure" title="Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy of The Alfred hospital, Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A blushing Australian bride was given the chance to marry her high school sweetheart and father of her two children in a moving ceremony coordinated by hospital staff who are helping to care for her heart failure and stage 4 cancer. Toni Campbell, 25, first noticed a lump in her neck while pregnant with her now 5-month-old daughter.</p><p>Campbell was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and progressive heart failure, and has been hospitalized at The Alfred in Melbourne. According to the hospital’s blog, Walsh proposed after Campbell’s diagnosis, with an email was quickly sent out to ICU staff asking for volunteers to help plan Campbell’s wedding to Jesse Walsh – and the response was “overwhelming.”</p><p>“Everybody got involved, the team was creative and organized, and we worked together well,” Jayne Sheldrake, a nurse and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine specialist, said, according to AlfredHealth.org.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/democrats-begin-public-airing-of-mueller-report" title="Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/12/Still1212_00011_1544657043751_6517126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "case closed ." WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says it's "case closed ." 