Trump says not happy with backers' 'send her back' chant By ZEKE MILLER and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
Posted Jul 18 2019 04:07PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 04:08PM EDT b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418950739");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418950739-418949866"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418950739-418949866" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/TRump_1563480429591_7532476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/trump-says-not-happy-with-backers-send-her-back-chant">ZEKE MILLER and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418950739" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Thursday he was unhappy with his supporters chanting "send her back" after he assailed a young Democratic congresswoman who he's suggested should leave the U.S.</p> <p>Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump claimed he tried to stop the chant, which came after he recited a litany of complaints about Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who fled to the U.S. as a child with her family from violence-wracked Somalia. Video shows the president pausing his remarks, appearing to drink in the uproar and not admonishing his supporters as they chanted.</p> <p>"I was not happy with it," Trump said a day later as some prominent Republicans criticized the chant at the president's re-election event. He said he "would certainly try" to stop the chant should it return at a subsequent rally.</p> <p>So far, no GOP lawmakers are directly taking on Trump over the episode.</p> <p>The muted reactions by congressional Republicans followed a pattern that's become familiar after numerous incidents in Trump's presidency when he's made antagonistic or racially provocative comments.</p> <p>At the Wednesday campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump tore into four progressive freshman congresswomen who last weekend he tweeted should return to their native countries if they "hate America." Of the four, who strongly oppose many of Trump's policies, one is black, one is Hispanic and two are Muslim. All are American citizens, and three were born here.</p> <p>House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that such cries "have no place in our party and no place in this country."</p> <p>But McCarthy, a staunch Trump ally, said the president's aversion to Omar is based on ideology, not race.</p> <p>"This is about socialism vs. freedom," he said, a refrain Republicans are increasingly using as they begin trying to frame their offensive against Democrats for the 2020 presidential and congressional campaigns.</p> <p>GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois tweeted that the "send her back" chant was "ugly, wrong, & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers. This ugliness must end, or we risk our great union."</p> <p>Rep. Tom Emmer, who heads the House GOP's campaign organization, told reporters, "There's no place for that kind of talk. I don't agree with it."</p> <p>But he defended Trump, saying there isn't "a racist bone in this president's body" and asserting that Trump "said wrong" what he actually meant.</p> <p>"What he was trying to say is that if you don't appreciate this country, you don't have to be here. That goes for every one of us. It has nothing to do with your race, your gender, your family history. It has to do with respecting and loving the country that has given you the opportunities which you have."</p> <p>Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Fox Business News that it's time to "lower the rhetoric" about racism. He did not mention the crowd's chants or Trump's acceptance of them.</p> <p>Besides Omar, Trump has also been criticizing Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.</p> <p>The Democratic-led House voted Tuesday to condemn Trump's tweets as racist. (NOAA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senate to vote on 9/11 victims fund bill on July 23</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Daly, AP </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Senators from both parties say they have an agreement to vote on a bipartisan bill to ensure a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.</p><p>Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, both of New York, say they've agreed with Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky to bring up the bill next week.</p><p>The GOP senators had been blocking a vote. Paul was concerned about its effect on the deficit. Lee wanted to ensure the fund has proper oversight in place to prevent fraud and abuse.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/heat-wave-on-the-horizon-for-nyc-region" title="New York Heat Wave: Dangerously hot weather coming" data-articleId="418435027" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Heat_Alerts_Update_0_7532859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Heat_Alerts_Update_0_7532859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Heat_Alerts_Update_0_7532859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Heat_Alerts_Update_0_7532859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Heat_Alerts_Update_0_7532859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A heat wave is expected to grip the New York area beginning Friday, according to forecasts. A heat wave is considered at least three consecutive days of temperatures at 90 degrees or higher." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New York Heat Wave: Dangerously hot weather coming</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A heat wave is expected to grip the New York area beginning Friday, according to forecasts. A heat wave is considered at least three consecutive days of temperatures at 90 degrees or higher.</p><p>The National Weather Service issued several weather alerts for the tristate area, including an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory for much of the area. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Friday through Sunday night. The heat index values are expected to be around 105 on Friday and around 110 on Saturday and also on Sunday.</p><p>---</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gwendoline-christie-submitted-herself-for-an-emmy-when-hbo-didnt-and-got-nominated" title="Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated" data-articleId="418987448" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_Christie_submitted_herself_fo_0_7533071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_Christie_submitted_herself_fo_0_7533071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_Christie_submitted_herself_fo_0_7533071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_Christie_submitted_herself_fo_0_7533071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_Christie_submitted_herself_fo_0_7533071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gwendoline Christie who, played Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones,” received an Emmy nomination for best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series on Tuesday, which took fans by surprise, since HBO didn’t submit her for nominatio" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gwendoline Christie who, played Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones,” received an Emmy nomination for best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series on Tuesday, which took fans by surprise, since HBO didn’t submit her for nomination. But she did.</p><p>HBO confirmed to USA today that the actress submitted herself for the role after learning the network only submitted Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) to be nominated in the category.</p><p>According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actress and newly dubbed knight of the seven kingdoms had to pay a $225 entry fee to submit herself for the nomination.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/heat-wave-on-the-horizon-for-nyc-region"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/FOX5NY_HEAT_WARNING_071819_1563481538283_7532626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_HEAT_WARNING_071819_1563481538283.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New York Heat Wave: Dangerously hot weather coming</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gwendoline-christie-submitted-herself-for-an-emmy-when-hbo-didnt-and-got-nominated"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="British actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the "Game of Thrones" eighth and final season premiere. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Gwendoline_1563488326060-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility commonly known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside an alien sculpture in Baker, California, also known as the “Gateway to Area 51.” (Photo credit: DigitalGlobe and FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 side by side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720 THUMB_1563485594122.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puerto-ricans-try-to-forge-movement-to-oust-governor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Protests_continue_to_rage_in_Puerto_Rico_0_7532914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Protests_continue_to_rage_in_Puerto_Rico_0_20190718215321"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Puerto Ricans try to forge movement to oust governor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/heat-wave-on-the-horizon-for-nyc-region" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/FOX5NY_HEAT_WARNING_071819_1563481538283_7532626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/FOX5NY_HEAT_WARNING_071819_1563481538283_7532626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/FOX5NY_HEAT_WARNING_071819_1563481538283_7532626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/FOX5NY_HEAT_WARNING_071819_1563481538283_7532626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/FOX5NY_HEAT_WARNING_071819_1563481538283_7532626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New York Heat Wave: Dangerously hot weather coming</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gwendoline-christie-submitted-herself-for-an-emmy-when-hbo-didnt-and-got-nominated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gwendoline_1563488326060_7533057_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="British&#x20;actress&#x20;Gwendoline&#x20;Christie&#x20;arrives&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Game&#x20;of&#x20;Thrones&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;eighth&#x20;and&#x20;final&#x20;season&#x20;premiere&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Angela&#x20;Weiss&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn't, and got nominated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;facility&#x20;commonly&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;satellite&#x20;image&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;alien&#x20;sculpture&#x20;in&#x20;Baker&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2c;&#x20;also&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Gateway&#x20;to&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;DigitalGlobe&#x20;and&#x20;FREDERIC&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;BROWN&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/puerto-ricans-try-to-forge-movement-to-oust-governor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Protests_continue_to_rage_in_Puerto_Rico_0_7532914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Protests_continue_to_rage_in_Puerto_Rico_0_7532914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Protests_continue_to_rage_in_Puerto_Rico_0_7532914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Protests_continue_to_rage_in_Puerto_Rico_0_7532914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/Protests_continue_to_rage_in_Puerto_Rico_0_7532914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Puerto Ricans try to forge movement to oust governor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crowd-gathers-at-airport-to-welcome-congresswoman-omar-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crowd welcomes home Congresswoman Omar at Minnesota airport</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad 