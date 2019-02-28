< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press
Posted Jun 28 2019 09:48PM EDT fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415367382.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415367382");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415367382-392112143"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump is greeted by Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Trump is greeted by Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415367382-392112143" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump is greeted by Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>President Trump is greeted by Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in Hanoi, for their second summit meeting. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/trump-says-he-could-meet-kim-at-dmz">ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415367382" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>OSAKA, Japan (AP) - President Donald Trump on Saturday invited North Korea's Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a visit by Trump to the demilitarized zone with South Korea.</p> <p>Trump is scheduled to fly to South Korea later Saturday after he concludes meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, including with the president of China. He told reporters during a breakfast with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he would be visiting the heavily fortified area between the two Koreas.</p> <p>"We're going there," the president said.</p> <p>Shortly before the breakfast, Trump tweeted an invitation for Kim to meet him there. "If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"</p> <p>"All I did is put out a feeler if you'd like to meet," Trump said later of the invitation, adding that he's not sure of Kim's whereabouts.</p> <p>It was not immediately clear what the agenda, if any, would be for the potential third Trump-Kim meeting. Trump predicted that, "If he's there we'll see each other for two minutes." But such a meeting would present a valuable propaganda victory for Kim, who along with his family, has long been denied the recognition they sought on the international stage.</p> <p>White House officials, who had ruled out such a possibility before Trump left Washington, did not immediately respond to requests as to whether Kim had already agreed to meet with Trump.</p> <p>North Korea's state media made no mention Saturday of a possible meeting between Trump and Kim. South Korea's presidential office said nothing has been determined regarding a Trump-Kim meeting and that Seoul wishes talks between the U.S. and North Korea would resume.</p> <p>Trump's summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. He became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with the leader of the isolated nation last year in Singapore, where they signed a broad agreement to bring the North toward denuclearization.</p> <p>Substantive talks between the two nations have largely broken down since then, as the North has balked at Trump's insistence that it give up its weapons before it sees relief from crushing international sanctions.</p> <p>Still, Trump has sought to publicly heap praise on Kim, who oversees an authoritarian government, in hopes of keeping a deal alive, and the two have traded flowery letters in recent weeks.</p> <p>Every president since Ronald Reagan has visited the 1953 armistice line, except for George H.W. Bush, who visited when he was vice president. The show of bravado and support for one of America's closest military allies has evolved over the years to include binoculars and bomber jackets.</p> <p>Trump, ever the showman, appears to be looking to one-up his predecessors with a meeting with Kim</p> <p>As he left the White House for Asia earlier this week, Trump was asked whether he'd meet with Kim while he is in the region.</p> <p>"I'll be meeting with a lot of other people ... but I may be speaking to him in a different form," Trump said.</p> <p>Such trips to the demilitarized zone, the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea, are usually undertaken under heavy security and the utmost secrecy. Trump tried to visit the DMZ when he was in Seoul in November 2017, but his helicopter was grounded by heavy fog.</p> <p>Trump suggested that the North was prepared to turn over additional unidentified remains of unknown American and allied service-members. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are searching for a man who they say tried to abduct a three-year-old." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother bites suspect who attempted to abduct her child</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to abduct a three-year-old child. The suspect got into a physical altercation with the mother during the attempted kidnapping and was bitten on the arm.</p><p>According to the Elgin Police Department, the attempted abduction happened in the north side of the city, outside of a residence, on Friday, June 28. When the suspect went to take the child, he got into a physical altercation with the child's mother. </p><p>During the altercation, the suspect was bitten on the arm. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/judge-blocks-nyc-s-plan-to-block-private-vehicles-on-14th-street" title="Judge blocks NYC's plan to block private vehicles on 14th Street" data-articleId="415373467" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A judge has blocked a plan that would have banned private vehicles from a section of 14th Street and converted it into a road purely for buses." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge blocks NYC's plan to block private vehicles on 14th Street</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge has blocked New York City’s plan to ban private vehicles from a certain portion of 14th Street, converting it into a dedicated ‘busway,’ designed to increase speeds and reliability for the new M14A and D select bus service.</p><p>The plan would have only permitted buses, trucks with three or more axels and delivery vehicles on 14th Street between Third and Ninth Avenues. It was supposed to go into effect on July 1, but a lawsuit filed by a coalition of block associations argued that that Department of Transportation did not submit an environmental plan.</p><p>“The cars are not going to go away, they are going to go on residential streets,” said attorney Arthur Schwartz, who filed the suit. "So the thousand cars an hour that go across 14th Street are going to go on 12th Street, 13th Street, 15th, 16th and 17th, and the residents of those blocks don't want more vehicles."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/thousands-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising" title="Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising" data-articleId="415296762" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/50_years_later__thousands_gather_at_Ston_0_7455942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thousands of people converged Friday on the Stonewall Inn for the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalyzed a movement for LGBTQ liberation, marking the milestone with celebrity performances, speeches and personal reflections." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ALI SWENSON and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of people converged Friday on the Stonewall Inn for the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalyzed a movement for LGBTQ liberation, marking the milestone with celebrity performances, speeches and personal reflections.</p><p>People from New York and afar came to take photos and share in the legacy of the gay bar where patrons resisted a police raid, sparking protests and longer-term organizing that made the cause considerably more visible.</p><p>"Fifty years ago, people stood up for their rights, and look where we're at now. We've got flags all over the city," said Richard Walker, 58, an airline worker from New York. "I'm getting goosebumps just really thinking about it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-bites-suspect-who-attempted-to-abduct-her-child"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Attempted_abduction_0_20190629021457-407693"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mother bites suspect who attempted to abduct her child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-blocks-nyc-s-plan-to-block-private-vehicles-on-14th-street"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_20190629021641"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge blocks NYC's plan to block private vehicles on 14th Street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" title="StonewallInn_1561748361817.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-was-on-fire-man-badly-burned-after-vape-battery-explodes-in-his-pocket-at-work-attorney-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photos show Nader Harb’s burn injury and pants after an extra lithium-ion battery for his vape pen exploded. Most Recent https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/28/Attempted_abduction_0_7455944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mother bites suspect who attempted to abduct her child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-blocks-nyc-s-plan-to-block-private-vehicles-on-14th-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Judge_blocks_NYC_s_plan_to_block_private_0_7455789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge blocks NYC's plan to block private vehicles on 14th Street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;gather&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;Stonewall&#x20;Inn&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Frank&#x20;Franklin&#x20;II&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-says-he-could-meet-kim-at-dmz" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/28/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Kim%20Jong%20Un%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20022819_1551349474050.jpg_6834845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;greeted&#x20;by&#x20;Kim&#x20;Jong&#x20;Un&#x2c;&#x20;Chairman&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;State&#x20;Affairs&#x20;Commission&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Democratic&#x20;People&#x2019;s&#x20;Republic&#x20;of&#x20;Korea&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;Feb&#x2e;&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Hanoi&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;their&#x20;second&#x20;summit&#x20;meeting&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-was-on-fire-man-badly-burned-after-vape-battery-explodes-in-his-pocket-at-work-attorney-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Vape%20Pen%20Explosion_1561771279475.jpg_7455910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;show&#x20;Nader&#x20;Harb&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;burn&#x20;injury&#x20;and&#x20;pants&#x20;after&#x20;an&#x20;extra&#x20;lithium-ion&#x20;battery&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;vape&#x20;pen&#x20;exploded&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;via&#x20;attorney&#x20;Tom&#x20;Merriman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘He was on fire': Man badly burned after vape battery explodes in his pocket at work, attorney says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 