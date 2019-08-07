< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article> <section id="story422613585" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422613585" data-article-version="1.0">Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <figcaption>President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House en route to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on August 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House en route to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on August 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House en route to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on August 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422613585-422615307" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/Getty_TrumpDepartsForDayton_080719_1565190981732_7578359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House en route to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on August 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House en route to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on August 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422613585" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines422613585' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/dayton-shooter-had-hit-list-rape-list-in-high-school-reports"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/05/AP_ConnerBetts_080519_1565026009742_7573536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Shooter had 'hit list,' 'rape list': Reports</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gop-governor-urges-gun-sale-background-checks-after-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GETTY%20dayton%20ohio%20shooting_1565102413648.jpg_7575896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>GOP governor urges gun sale background checks</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/soldier-describes-carrying-children-to-safety-from-el-paso-mall-what-im-supposed-to-do"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/06/oakley_1565123577041_7576528_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Soldier carried children to safety during shooting</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawyer-assigned-to-man-charged-in-el-paso-shooting-rampage"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1159693086%20THUMB_1565107978163.jpg_7576205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lawyer assigned to man charged in El Paso attack</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric Wednesday as he headed out to offer a message of healing and unity in El Paso and Dayton, where he was to be met by unusual hostility from people who fault his own incendiary words as contributing to last weekend's mass shootings.</p> <p>The mayors of both cities were calling for Trump to change the way he talks about immigrants.</p> <p>Multiple protests were planned.</p> <p>And Democratic presidential candidates continued to criticize him, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who will address a counter-rally in his hometown of El Paso during the president's visit.</p> <p>As he left the White House, Trump defended his rhetoric while strongly criticizing those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation's divisions, returning to political arguing even as he called for unity.</p> <p>"My critics are political people," Trump said, noting the apparent political leanings of the shooter in the Dayton killings and suggesting the man was supportive of Democrats. "Had nothing to do with President Trump," Trump said. "So these are people that are looking for political gain." He also denied his rhetoric had anything to do with the violence, claiming instead that he "brings people together. Our country is doing incredibly well."</p> <p>It is a highly unusual predicament for an American president to at once try to unite a community and a nation at the same time he is being criticized as contributing to a combustible climate that can spawn violence.</p> <p>Some 85% of U.S. adults believe the tone and nature of political debate has become more negative, with a majority saying Trump has changed things for the worse, according to recent Pew Research Center polling. And more than three quarters, 78%, say that elected officials who use heated or aggressive language to talk about certain people or groups make violence against those people more likely.</p> <p>Trump traveled to Ohio, before heading to Texas. White House officials have said the visits would be similar to those he's paid to grieving communities in the past, with the Republican president and the first lady saluting first responders and spending time with mourning families and survivors.</p> <p>"We'll be meeting with first responders, law enforcement and some of the victims and paying my respects and regards," Trump said Wednesday morning. "It's a terrific opportunity, really, to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement. The job they've done was incredible.</p> <p>Really incredible" White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Tuesday that Trump also wants "to have a conversation" about ways to head off future deadly episodes. "We can do something impactful to prevent this from ever happening again, if we come together," the spokesman said. That's a tough assignment for a president who thrives on division and whose aides say he views stoking discord and unease about cultural, economic and demographic changes as key to his reelection.</p> <p>Trump insisted that Congress was making progress on possible new gun legislation.</p> <p>He said he has had "plenty of talks" with lawmakers in recent days and that there is "a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks." But passage of a pending background check bill in the Senate remains unlikely Support for a bipartisan measure reached a high-point with a 2013 vote after the Sandy Hook shooting but it fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance.</p> <p>Trump, who often seems most comfortable on rally stages with deeply partisan crowds, has not excelled at projecting empathy in public, often mixing what can sound like perfunctory expressions of grief with awkward offhand remarks. While he has offered hugs to tornado victims and spent time at the bedsides of shooting victims, he has yet to project the kind of emotion and vulnerability of his recent predecessors.</p> <p>Barack Obama grew visibly shaken as he addressed the nation in the wake of the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre and teared up while delivering a 2016 speech on new gun control efforts. George W. Bush helped bring the country together following the Sept. 11 attacks, notably standing atop the smoking rubble of the World Trade Center, his arm draped over the shoulder of a firefighter, as he shouted through a bullhorn.</p> <p>Trump, too, has been able to summon soothing words. But then he often quickly lapses into divisive tweets and statements -- just recently painting immigrants as "invaders," suggesting four Democratic congresswoman of color should "go back" to their home countries even though they're U.S. citizens and deriding majority-black Baltimore as a rat-infested hell-hole. In the Texas border city of El Paso, some residents and local Democratic lawmakers said Trump was not welcome and urged him to stay away.</p> <p>"This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso," O'Rourke tweeted. "We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here." Trump, on the eve of his El Paso trip, snapped back on Twitter that O'Rourke "should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!"</p> <p> In Dayton, Mayor Nan Whaley said she would be meeting with Trump on Wednesday, but she told reporters she was disappointed with his scripted remarks Monday responding to the shootings. His speech included a denunciation of "racism, bigotry and white supremacy" and a declaration that "hate has no place in America."</p> <p>But he didn't mention any new efforts to limit sales of certain guns or the anti-immigration rhetoric found in an online screed posted just before the El Paso attack. The hateful manifesto's author -- police believe it was the shooter but investigation continues -- insisted the opinions "predate Trump and his campaign for president." But the words echoed some of the views Trump has expressed on immigration, Democrats and the media.</p> <p>Whaley said simply, "Everyone has it in their power to be a force to bring people together, and everybody has it in their power to be a force to bring people apart -- that's up to the president of the United States." Democrats vying to challenge Trump in the 2020 election will also have their say.</p> <p>Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner in the 2020 Democratic primary, is slated to speak on white nationalism later Wednesday in Iowa. According to excerpts from his campaign, Biden will declare Trump "lacks the moral authority to lead" because he has "aligned himself with the darkest forces in our nation" and "in both clear language and in code ... has fanned the flames of white supremacy."</p> <p>O'Rourke will be addressing an (hash)ElPasoStrong rally Wednesday afternoon that will serve as counterprogramming to Trump's visit, in addition to attending a morning remembrance and making an evening visit to a makeshift memorial outside the Walmart where a gunman killed 22 people.</p> <p>And New Jersey Sen. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Armed ex-employee was reported by caller inside USA Today headquarters, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MCLEAN, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating after an armed ex-employee was reported by a 911 caller from inside the Gannett building in McLean – the headquarters of the national newspaper USA Today.</p><p>According to police, they are looking for a person of interest, but they declined to identify the person.</p><p>Police are searching the building floor by floor, and clearing out employees as they go, but many employees evacuated early in the incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/puerto-rico-high-court-overturns-pierluisi-as-governor" title="Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor" data-articleId="422653012" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/PuertoRicoGovernor_1565202374601_7578856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/PuertoRicoGovernor_1565202374601_7578856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/PuertoRicoGovernor_1565202374601_7578856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/PuertoRicoGovernor_1565202374601_7578856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/PuertoRicoGovernor_1565202374601_7578856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A podium sits empty before the start of a press conference at the government mansion La Fortaleza in San Juan, Puerto Rico.&nbsp;(AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 02:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as the island's governor less than a week ago, clearing the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil. The unanimous ruling said Pierluisi must step aside immediately.</p><p>The high court's decision, which cannot be appealed, was expected to unleash new demonstrations and deepen the tumult because many Puerto Ricans have said they don't want Vázquez as governor.</p><p>"It is concluded that the swearing in as governor by Hon. Pedro R. Pierluisi Urrutia, named secretary of state in recess, is unconstitutional," the court said in a brief statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pizza-hut-to-close-500-dine-in-locations-across-us" title="Pizza Hut to close 500 dine-in locations across U.S." data-articleId="422656795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20pizza%20hut_1565199679907.png_7578613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pizza Hut to close 500 dine-in locations across U.S.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pizza Hut has announced that they will be closing hundreds of their dine-in locations across the country.</p><p>According to Food Business Network, the franchise will focus on the delivery and carryout services and cut back on “underperforming dine-in restaurants.”</p><p>“This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth,” President of Yum! Brands David W. Gibbs said in an earnings call, Food Business Network reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="California’s only wild wolf pack, known as the Lassen Pack, had three pups in April. The animals usually roam in Lassen and Plumas counties. They were filmed on June 18, 2019 (Photo: California Department of Fish and Wildlife)" title="TZ1_CA WOLF PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-announces-streaming-bundle-price"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/disney%20logo_1565184368821.jpg_7578213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Disney+_Logo_Final_1565184368821-402429"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disney announces $12.99 streaming bundle price for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-seen-smiling-in-video-after-raping-woman-in-park-cops"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/NYPD_SmilingRapist_080719_1565182188832_7578113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police want to find the man they say is seen in surveillance camera video smiling after raping a woman in a park in Brooklyn." title="NYPD_SmilingRapist_080719_1565182188832.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man seen smiling in video after raping woman in park: Cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-crabs-invade-florida-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/crabs%20for%20web_1565173704176.png_7577680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Abriel Arnel" title="crabs for web_1565173704176.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary 