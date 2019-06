- A new poll shows more New Yorkers have a favorable view of President Donald Trump than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Siena College Poll shows the president with a 34% favorability rating. The mayor, who is trying to unseat Trump, has a 29% favorability rating. That is the mayor's worst favorability rating yet, according to pollsters.

De Blasio's rating is much lower than the other Democrat from New York running for president. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has a 44% favorability rating and her unfavorability rating sits at 36%.

Both Trump and de Blasio have more than 50% unfavorability ratings in the state.

The poll finds that New York Democrats strongly prefer Gillibrand over de Blasio for president.

Gillibrand would easily best de Blasio in every region of the state, including New York City, according to the poll.

Liberals prefer Gillibrand 69-18 percent and older voters favor Gillibrand by more than 40 points and white voters favor her by 50 points.

This Siena College Poll was conducted June 2-6, 2019 by telephone calls conducted in English to 812 New York State registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.