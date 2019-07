- A sanitation truck appears to have come off an overpass in Union City and landed on Route 495.

The City of Union City sanitation truck is overturned and resting on a wall along the heavily trafficked area near the Lincoln Tunnel.

The truck appears to have come off the overpass on Palisade Avenue near 30th Street.

There are unconfirmed reports of several people injured.

A bus and several vehicles appear to have been involved in the incident.

Traffic coming out of the Lincoln Tunnel is being diverted onto Park Avenue

Avoid the Lincoln Tunnel into and out of New York City.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.