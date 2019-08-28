< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425963141" data-article-version="1.0">Tropical Storm Dorian to hit Puerto Rico, then get stronger</h1> Tropical Storm Dorian to hit Puerto Rico, then get stronger stronger"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425963141.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var A man arrives to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man arrives to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A man arrives to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425963141-425964361" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man arrives to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A man arrives to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Posted Aug 28 2019 07:42AM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 11:34AM EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- Puerto Rico on Wednesday faced its first major test of emergency preparedness since the 2017 devastation of Hurricane Maria as Tropical Storm Dorian neared the U.S. territory at near-hurricane force -- and forecasters said it could grow to Category 3 status as it nears the U.S. mainland later.

The storm was expected to move near the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible in Puerto Rico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

Dorian prompted President Donald Trump to declare an emergency Tuesday night and order federal assistance for local authorities.

"It's possible it could turn into a hurricane before it reaches Puerto Rico," said Roberto Garcia, director of U.S. National Weather Service San Juan, during a press conference on Wednesday.

However, he said the forecast could keep changing, adding that late shifts occur with storms such as Dorian that do not have a well-defined center.

"This is not written in stone. It could change in the next minutes, hours," he said. At 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Dorian was located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had strengthened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) while moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

The Hurricane Center said the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida.

The storm was expected to dump 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches (20 centimeters).

It's a forecast that worries many in Puerto Rico because blue tarps still cover some 30,000 homes nearly two years after Hurricane Maria.

The island's 3.2 million inhabitants also depend on an unstable power grid that remains prone to outages since it was destroyed by Maria, a Category 4 storm.

Ramonita Torres, a thin, stooped, 74-year-old woman lives by herself in the impoverished, flood-prone neighborhood of Las Monjas in the capital of San Juan.

She was still trying to rebuild the home she nearly lost after Maria but was not able to secure the pieces of zinc that now serve as her roof.

"There's no money for that," she said, shaking her head. Dorian earlier had been projected to brush the western part of the U.S. territory and the change in the storm's course caught many off guard in the tiny island of Vieques just east of Puerto Rico, a popular tourist destination that now lies in Dorian's path.

"I'm in shock," Vilma Santana said in a phone interview, adding that she's relieved it's not a hurricane. "Thank God it's a storm." Trump sent a tweet assuring that "We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job."

He added a jab at Puerto Rican officials who have accused the government of a slow and inadequate response to Hurricane Maria: "When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!" The mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, tweeted that Trump needs to "calm down get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground," adding that maybe he "will understand this time around THIS IS NOT ABOUT HIM; THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS; THIS IS ABOUT SAVING LIVES." Dorian earlier caused power outages and downed trees in Barbados and St. Lucia.

Although top government officials in Puerto Rico said they were prepared for the storm and had sufficient equipment, a couple of mayors, including those in the western region, said they did not have enough generators or shelters that were properly set up.

Jose Ortiz, executive director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, acknowledged that the distribution system still has weak areas and could "suffer" under winds of 50 to 60 mph. However, he stressed the agency has the needed inventory, including more than 120,000 lights, 23,000 poles and 7,400 transformers.

But Freddyson Martinez, vice president of a power workers' union, told The Associated Press that while the electric grid has improved in some areas, he worries about a lack of power line workers and post-Maria patches which feature lines affixed to palm trees.

The island's transportation secretary acknowledged that crews are still rebuilding roads damaged or blocked by Maria, more than 1,000 of which remain blocked by that storm's landslides. Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez urged those living in flood-prone areas or under a blue tarp to move into one of the island's 360 shelters. Officials also said public schools and government offices would remain closed through at least Thursday. "We learned our lesson quite well after Maria," Vazquez said.

"We are going to be much better prepared." In the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is still struggling to recover from hurricanes Irma and Maria, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. closed schools and government offices and said he would implement a curfew until Thursday, adding that officials would soon open more shelters and were preparing sandbags in all three islands.

"The main threat in this storm is the water," he said in a conference call early Wednesday. "We still have a lot of vulnerable people in the territory." Search for missing Queens girl in London

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Aug 28 2019 11:45AM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 12:09PM EDT

The NYPD and police in London are on the hunt for a girl from Queens who left her home and flew to London.

Victoria Grabowski, 16, was last seen at her home in Maspeth on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The teen may have stolen a credit card to book the flight out of JFK Airport, according to police. Isakson resigning from U.S. Senate seat at end of year

By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 28 2019 10:42AM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 11:37AM EDT

Following a series of health battles, Georgia's Senior U.S. Senator, Johnny Isakson, announced Wednesday he will step down from his senate seat at the end of the year.

The shocking announcement came in a news release, with Isakson saying "I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve."

His statement reads, "After much prayer and consultation with my family and my doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of this year. I have informed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today that I will resign my Senate seat effective December 31, 2019.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lord-taylor-sold-for-100m-to-rental-clothing-company-1" title="Lord & Taylor sold for $100M to rental clothing company" data-articleId="425989586" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - A Lord & Taylor sign is displayed on its flagship store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on June 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Lord & Taylor sold for $100M to rental clothing company

Posted Aug 28 2019 10:51AM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 10:58AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) -- Lord & Taylor, one of the nation's oldest department stores, is being sold for $100 million to a rental clothing company.

Le Tote Inc. is buying the company from Hudson's Bay Co., which gets a minority stake in Le Tote and will control two seats on its board.

Lord & Taylor, founded as a dry goods store in 1826, has struggled recently as more people shop online. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)" title="getty_alaskaairlinesfile_082719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family claims Alaska Airlines ‘lost' unaccompanied daughter, 13, during layover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" > <h3>Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" data-title="Woman falls off balcony while practicing yoga" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" addthis:title="Woman falls off balcony while practicing yoga" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-is-the-number-one-college-major-for-jobs-and-salary-" > <h3>What is the number one college major for jobs and salary?</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/what-is-the-number-one-college-major-for-jobs-and-salary-" data-title="What is the top college major for jobs and salary?" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/what-is-the-number-one-college-major-for-jobs-and-salary-" addthis:title="What is the top college major for jobs and salary?" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isakson-resigning-from-us-senate-seat-at-end-of-year" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/isakson_1567003558386_7622104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Isakson resigning from U.S. Senate seat at end of year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lord-taylor-sold-for-100m-to-rental-clothing-company-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_LordTaylor_082819_1567004259862_7621940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;Lord&#x20;&#x26;&#x20;Taylor&#x20;sign&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;its&#x20;flagship&#x20;store&#x20;on&#x20;5th&#x20;Avenue&#x20;in&#x20;Manhattan&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lord & Taylor sold for $100M to rental clothing company</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teen-activist-sails-from-uk-to-nyc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/Getty_GretaThunberg_082819_1566995464352_7621807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PLYMOUTH&#x2c;&#x20;ENGLAND&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;14&#x3a;&#x20;Climate&#x20;change&#x20;activist&#x20;Greta&#x20;Thunberg&#x20;sets&#x20;sail&#x20;for&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;60ft&#x20;Malizia&#x20;II&#x20;yacht&#x20;from&#x20;Mayflower&#x20;Marina&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Plymouth&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kirsty&#x20;Wigglesworth&#x20;-&#x20;WPA&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen activist sails from UK to NYC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tropical-storm-dorian-to-hit-puerto-rico-then-get-stronger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/28/AP_Dorian_082819_1566993137567_7621471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;private&#x20;harbor&#x20;to&#x20;move&#x20;boats&#x20;away&#x20;for&#x20;protection&#x20;ahead&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;arrival&#x20;of&#x20;Tropical&#x20;Storm&#x20;Dorian&#x20;in&#x20;Boqueron&#x2c;&#x20;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Ramon&#x20;Espinosa&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian to hit Puerto Rico, then get stronger</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tampa-fire-vehicle-flipped-into-water-after-crash-on-howard-frankland-bridge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/HFB3_1567006849082_7622152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FHP&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vehicle flipped into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 