- A New Jersey Transit police officer has successfully reunited a homeless man with his family who he hasn’t seen in more than 24 years.

Jose Lopez, 61, a former Long Branch resident, was found at the Secaucus Junction Station in early August after arriving from Miami.

Officers put him on a train to Newark Penn Station to meet with a crisis outreach officer.

NJ Transit Police Crisis Outreach Officer Sean Pfeifer left dozens of phone messages for people in the Bradley Beach area in a search for Lopez's faimly.

The next day, of of Lopez's daughters left a message for Officer Pfeifer.

Officer Pfeifer took it upon himself to get Lopez a free haircut, shave, and new clothes before he was reunited with his daughters in Monmouth County.

Lopez also met some of his grandchildren for the first time during the visit.

"This story is a good example of the incredible impact and difference our Crisis Outreach Officers can make in someone’s life," said New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo.

Lopez is currently working with the PATH Program through the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris County to find permanent housing.