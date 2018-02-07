< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var

<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418888986" data-article-version="1.0">Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores</h1> m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());

<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418888986" data-article-version="1.0">Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores</h1> fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418888986.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418888986");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418888986-311630061"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/07/toys-r-us_1518029606856_4900707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/07/toys-r-us_1518029606856_4900707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/07/toys-r-us_1518029606856_4900707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/07/toys-r-us_1518029606856_4900707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/07/toys-r-us_1518029606856_4900707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Toys R Us store (AP file)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A Toys R Us store (AP file)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418888986-311630061" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/07/toys-r-us_1518029606856_4900707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/02/07/toys-r-us_1518029606856_4900707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:18AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - The first two new Toys R Us stores - one in Texas, the other in New Jersey - will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.</p><p>Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, says an online experience will follow. He says brand partners and more details will be announced in coming weeks.</p><p>Tru Kids Brands said it has entered a partnership with a startup called b8ta, an experiential retailer to launch what Barry calls an interactive store experience based on a consignment model. Toymakers will pay for space in the stores but will get all the sales. The tech company will also offer brands access to data that will track traffic patterns and other metrics.</p><p>Plans are to open a Toys R Us store in The Galleria mall in Houston, and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. The first two locations will be about 6,500 square feet - a fraction of the brand's former big box stores. Barry noted stores opening later will be about 10,000 square feet.</p><p>Barry and several other former Toys R Us executives founded Tru Kids in January and are now managing the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands. Toys R Us generated $3 billion in global retail sales in 2018. Barry says a sizeable business is still up for grabs despite many retailers like Walmart and Target expanding their toy aisles.</p><p>The key issue, however, is how much support the new model will get from suppliers, who were burned by Toys R Us' quick demise and may not want to take another chance. Toys R Us, buckling under pressure from Amazon and several billions of dollars of debt, liquidated its U.S. business as well as other regions months after filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in the fall of 2017. That left suppliers with millions of dollars in unpaid bills. Vendors recovered only about 20 cents on the dollar. Barry said.</p><p>Tru Kids Brands also says it wants to prioritize hiring former employees of Toys R Us, also burned by the demise of the iconic chain, though the company declined to specify the number of jobs it's looking to fill. A worker advocacy group called United For Respect says it has established a process where appointed employees will meet semi-annually with the new joint venture of the corporate board of directors and top executives to collaborate on workforce-related issues.</p><p>Tru Kids, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, is working with licensing partners to open about 70 stores this year in Asia, India and Europe. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man wanted for Public Lewdness on 5 Train</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a man accused of public lewdness on the subway on June 13.</p><p>Authorities say that just before 9 a.m., the man followed a 25-year-old woman onto a southbound 5 Train and began masturbating. Upon arriving at the Bowling Green station, the victim got off the train and the man fled the train and subway system, heading south on Broadway. </p><p>Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rare-albino-porcupine-spotted" title="A mysterious ball of white fluff identified as a rare albino porcupine" data-articleId="418932841" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A rare albino porcupine waddles around near the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine, July 16, 2019. (Fred Hessler/Seashore Trolley Museum via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A mysterious ball of white fluff identified as a rare albino porcupine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A curious visitor to a Maine train museum that resembled a white throw pillow or perhaps a lost toupee turned out to be a rare albino porcupine.</p><p>The young rodent turned up Tuesday at Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport , perplexing the staff, who sought help identifying it via social media. The consensus was it's an albino porcupine.</p><p>The Portland Press Herald reports the animal appeared to be a baby because its quills had not yet hardened. A spokeswoman for the museum said midday Wednesday that it hadn't yet been seen again, but it was assumed to be lurking in the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/anonymous-donor-gives-25-million-gift-to-children-s-hospital-los-angeles" title="Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles" data-articleId="418887222" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit:&nbsp;Children&#39;s Hospital Los Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A donor who wishes to remain anonymous has provided $25 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles to support the expansion of the CHLA Neurological Institute and the hospital's capacity in Interventional Radiology, the hospital says.</p><p>"This considerable contribution will significantly advance CHLA's vision of providing each patient and family with care that is timely, personalized, multidisciplinary and family-centered,'' according to a CHLA statement.</p><p>"This truly transformative gift comes at a time when demand is growing quickly -- particularly among underserved children in Southern California -- both for pediatric neurological care as well as interventional radiology's broad range of minimally invasive procedures," said CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. "I am beyond grateful for the generosity of this gift, one of the largest single donations in the hospital's history, and one that invests in healthier futures for the infants, children and youth we serve."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Target wants to extend its reach to children with disabilities who may have a harder time finding costumes for Halloween. (Credit: Target)" title="targetpiratecostume-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chemical-spill-in-east-rutherford"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/chlorine-spill-nj-metrocam_1563474067432_7532271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A chemical spill was reported on Union Avenue and DuBois Street in East Rutherford, N.J., July 18, 2019." title="chlorine-spill-nj-metrocam_1563474067432.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chemical spill in East Rutherford, New Jersey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is shown in a July 17, 2019, file photo. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)" title="getty_nancypelosifile_071819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/half-naked-suspect-wearing-a-bra-burglarized-vehicles-at-new-port-richey-business"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office" title="half naked burglar in bra_1563459967917.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Half-naked suspect wearing a bra burglarized vehicles at Florida business</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-albino-porcupine-spotted" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_UGC_ALBINO_PORCUPINE_071819_1563477222342_7532300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;rare&#x20;albino&#x20;porcupine&#x20;waddles&#x20;around&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;Seashore&#x20;Trolley&#x20;Museum&#x20;in&#x20;Kennebunkport&#x2c;&#x20;Maine&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Fred&#x20;Hessler&#x2f;Seashore&#x20;Trolley&#x20;Museum&#x20;via&#x20;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>A mysterious ball of white fluff identified as a rare albino porcupine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/anonymous-donor-gives-25-million-gift-to-children-s-hospital-los-angeles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to Children's Hospital Los Angeles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Target&#x20;wants&#x20;to&#x20;extend&#x20;its&#x20;reach&#x20;to&#x20;children&#x20;with&#x20;disabilities&#x20;who&#x20;may&#x20;have&#x20;a&#x20;harder&#x20;time&#x20;finding&#x20;costumes&#x20;for&#x20;Halloween&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Target&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chemical-spill-in-east-rutherford" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/chlorine-spill-nj-metrocam_1563474067432_7532271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/chlorine-spill-nj-metrocam_1563474067432_7532271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/chlorine-spill-nj-metrocam_1563474067432_7532271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/chlorine-spill-nj-metrocam_1563474067432_7532271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/chlorine-spill-nj-metrocam_1563474067432_7532271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;chemical&#x20;spill&#x20;was&#x20;reported&#x20;on&#x20;Union&#x20;Avenue&#x20;and&#x20;DuBois&#x20;Street&#x20;in&#x20;East&#x20;Rutherford&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chemical spill in East Rutherford, New Jersey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/truly-outrageous-jon-stewart-slams-rand-paul-for-blocking-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon&#x20;Stewart&#x20;and&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;first&#x20;responder&#x20;John&#x20;Feal&#x20;look&#x20;on&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;House&#x20;subcommittee&#x20;hearing&#x20;on&#x20;extending&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Victim&#x20;Compensation&#x20;Fund&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;bill&#x20;was&#x20;just&#x20;blocked&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;by&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Rand&#x20;Paul&#x20;&#x28;R-KY&#x29;&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Zach&#x20;Gibson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Truly outrageous': Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul for blocking bill to extend 9/11 compensation fund</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 