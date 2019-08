- Most people spend their time in New York City looking up, from skyscrapers to rooftop bars and more. But except for the subway, most people don’t think about the city that exists underneath their feet.

That is about to change, however, thanks to Tommy’s Tours, which takes you underneath St. Patrick's Old Cathedral to explore the catacombs beneath it.

Three times a day, six days a week, for just $29 you can explore the subterranean passageways where bodies were first buried in 1815.