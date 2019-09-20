< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos category is love': Billy Porter makes Emmys history with best drama actor win for ‘Pose'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/believe-her-michelle-williams-urges-respect-for-women-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998_7670991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmy acceptance speech"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/believe-her-michelle-williams-urges-respect-for-women-1">'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmy acceptance speech</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/red-pink-and-glittering-gold-the-hottest-looks-from-the-71st-emmy-awards-purple-carpet"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Emmysfashion__Banner_getty_1569198875698_7670824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Red, pink and glittering gold: The hottest looks from the 71st Emmy Awards purple carpet"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/red-pink-and-glittering-gold-the-hottest-looks-from-the-71st-emmy-awards-purple-carpet">Red, pink and glittering gold: The hottest looks from the 71st Emmy Awards purple carpet</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/emmys-2019-homer-simpson-opens-host-less-awards-show-with-anthony-anderson-bryan-cranston"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/game%20of%20thrones_1569209944601.jpg_7671182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones' takes top drama, Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins big for 'Fleabag'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/emmys-2019-homer-simpson-opens-host-less-awards-show-with-anthony-anderson-bryan-cranston">Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones' takes top drama, Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins big for 'Fleabag'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/the-category-is-love-billy-porter-makes-emmys-history-with-best-drama-actor-win-for-pose">‘The category is love': Billy Porter makes Emmys history with best drama actor win for ‘Pose'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/believe-her-michelle-williams-urges-respect-for-women-1">'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmy acceptance speech</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/red-pink-and-glittering-gold-the-hottest-looks-from-the-71st-emmy-awards-purple-carpet">Red, pink and glittering gold: The hottest looks from the 71st Emmy Awards purple carpet</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/emmys-2019-homer-simpson-opens-host-less-awards-show-with-anthony-anderson-bryan-cranston">Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones' takes top drama, Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins big for 'Fleabag'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/girl-8-who-opened-lemonade-stand-for-st-jude-while-battling-leukemia-is-now-cancer-free">Girl, 8, who opened lemonade stand for St. Jude while battling leukemia is now cancer free</a></li> <li><a default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429681571" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Officials: Tour bus crash near national park in Utah kills 4
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MORGAN SMITH, Associated Press
Posted Sep 20 2019 04:58PM EDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 04:59PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/tour-bus-crash-near-national-park-in-utah-kills-4" addthis:title="Officials: Tour bus crash near national park in Utah kills 4"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429681571.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429681571");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429681571-429681546"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="( Photo Credit: Utah Highway Patrol )" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>( Photo Credit: Utah Highway Patrol )</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429681571-429681546" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/20/UtahBushCrash_Crop_1569013034464_7668918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="( Photo Credit: Utah Highway Patrol )" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>( Photo Credit: Utah Highway Patrol )</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MORGAN SMITH, Associated Press
Posted Sep 20 2019 04:58PM EDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 04:59PM EDT SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, authorities said Friday.

The morning wreck near Bryce Canyon National Park, known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red rock spires, left 12 to 15 people with "very critical injuries," the Utah Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

The bus with 30 people aboard crashed near a highway rest stop about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the park entrance.

Highway Patrol photos show the top of a white bus smashed in and one side peeling away as it rests mostly off the side of a road near a sign for restrooms. We are still confirming four fatalities and 12-15 others with very critical injuries. We are confirming the tourists are Chinese speaking tourists. I am working on getting photos posted.
— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 20, 2019

Authorities were tending to people on the road, and others stood around covered in shiny blankets, the photos show.

Further details were not immediately available, including the cause of the crash, Cpl. Chris Bishop said.

Bryce Canyon has the world's largest concentration of irregular columns of rock, called hoodoos, according to the National Park Service website. The park, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, draws more than 2 million visitors a year.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the photos are from the Highway Patrol. (Citizen App)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man intentionally rams van into store, igniting blaze: Cops</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man intentionally crashed a van into a storefront on Staten Island setting off a fire, said police.</p><p>The incident occurred at about 10:56 p.m. Sunday at 671 Bay St.</p><p>The man's ex-girlfriend lives in the same building as the store.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jewelry-thefts-at-trump-tower" title="Jewelry thefts at Trump Tower" data-articleId="429942467" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump Tower (File Photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jewelry thefts at Trump Tower</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Detectives are investigating reports of thefts of about $350,000 worth of jewelry from residents in Manhattan's Trump Tower.</p><p>The jewelry was allegedly stolen from inside two apartments in the building where President Donald Trump owns a penthouse triplex, police said.</p><p>A 33-year-old woman told police her $117,000 Graff diamond bracelet was taken from her 59th floor apartment after she left for vacation on Sept. 3.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-category-is-love-billy-porter-makes-emmys-history-with-best-drama-actor-win-for-pose" title="‘The category is love': Billy Porter makes Emmys history with best drama actor win for ‘Pose'" data-articleId="429941526" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_Porter_makes_history_with_best_dra_0_7671067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_Porter_makes_history_with_best_dra_0_7671067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_Porter_makes_history_with_best_dra_0_7671067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_Porter_makes_history_with_best_dra_0_7671067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_Porter_makes_history_with_best_dra_0_7671067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The show made history when Porter won the best drama actor award, becoming the first openly gay man to take the honor." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘The category is love': Billy Porter makes Emmys history with best drama actor win for ‘Pose'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 11:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 71st Emmy Awards was a night to remember and became a historic milestone when “Pose” star Billy Porter took home one of the most prestigious awards of the night.</p><p>The show made history when Porter won the best drama actor award, becoming the first openly gay man to take the honor.</p><p>"God bless you all. The category is love, you all, love. I'm so overjoyed and so overwhelmed to have lived to see this day," said an exuberant Porter, resplendent in a sequined suit and swooping hat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-category-is-love-billy-porter-makes-emmys-history-with-best-drama-actor-win-for-pose"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_1569209629570_7671169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Billy Porter accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Pose' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="Billy_1569209629570-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘The category is love': Billy Porter makes Emmys history with best drama actor win for ‘Pose'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-her-michelle-williams-urges-respect-for-women-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998_7670991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michelle Williams accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for 'Fosse/Verdon' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmy acceptance speech</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/red-pink-and-glittering-gold-the-hottest-looks-from-the-71st-emmy-awards-purple-carpet"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Emmysfashion__Banner_getty_1569198875698_7670824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Taraji P. Henson, Gwendoline Christie and Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the purple carpet for the 71st Emmy Awards. (Photos by: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur, John Shearer via Getty Images) " title="Emmysfashion__Banner_getty_1569198875698-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Red, pink and glittering gold: The hottest looks from the 71st Emmy Awards purple carpet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/emmys-2019-homer-simpson-opens-host-less-awards-show-with-anthony-anderson-bryan-cranston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/game%20of%20thrones_1569209944601.jpg_7671182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(L-R) David Benioff and D. B. Weiss accept the Outstanding Drama Series award for 'Game of Thrones' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="game of thrones_1569209944601.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones' takes top drama, Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins big for 'Fleabag'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jewelry-thefts-at-trump-tower" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/04/07/Trump%20Tower%20File_1523139753780.jpg_5304369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump&#x20;Tower&#x20;&#x28;File&#x20;Photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jewelry thefts at Trump Tower</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-category-is-love-billy-porter-makes-emmys-history-with-best-drama-actor-win-for-pose" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_1569209629570_7671169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_1569209629570_7671169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_1569209629570_7671169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_1569209629570_7671169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Billy_1569209629570_7671169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Billy&#x20;Porter&#x20;accepts&#x20;the&#x20;Outstanding&#x20;Lead&#x20;Actor&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;Drama&#x20;Series&#x20;award&#x20;for&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Pose&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;onstage&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;71st&#x20;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘The category is love': Billy Porter makes Emmys history with best drama actor win for ‘Pose'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-her-michelle-williams-urges-respect-for-women-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998_7670991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998_7670991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998_7670991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998_7670991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/EmmysMichelleWilliams__Banner__Getty_1569207681998_7670991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michelle&#x20;Williams&#x20;accepts&#x20;the&#x20;Outstanding&#x20;Lead&#x20;Actress&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;Limited&#x20;Series&#x20;or&#x20;Movie&#x20;award&#x20;for&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Fosse&#x2f;Verdon&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;onstage&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;71st&#x20;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmy acceptance speech</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/red-pink-and-glittering-gold-the-hottest-looks-from-the-71st-emmy-awards-purple-carpet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Emmysfashion__Banner_getty_1569198875698_7670824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Emmysfashion__Banner_getty_1569198875698_7670824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Emmysfashion__Banner_getty_1569198875698_7670824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Emmysfashion__Banner_getty_1569198875698_7670824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/Emmysfashion__Banner_getty_1569198875698_7670824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taraji&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;P&#x2e;&#x20;Henson&#x2c;&#x20;Gwendoline&#x20;Christie&#x20;and&#x20;Julia&#x20;Louis-Dreyfus&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;purple&#x20;carpet&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;71st&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jeff&#x20;Kravitz&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Kevin&#x20;Mazur&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;John&#x20;Shearer&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Red, pink and glittering gold: The hottest looks from the 71st Emmy Awards purple carpet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/emmys-2019-homer-simpson-opens-host-less-awards-show-with-anthony-anderson-bryan-cranston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/game%20of%20thrones_1569209944601.jpg_7671182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/game%20of%20thrones_1569209944601.jpg_7671182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/game%20of%20thrones_1569209944601.jpg_7671182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/game%20of%20thrones_1569209944601.jpg_7671182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/22/game%20of%20thrones_1569209944601.jpg_7671182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;L-R&#x29;&#x20;David&#x20;Benioff&#x20;and&#x20;D&#x2e;&#x20;B&#x2e;&#x20;Weiss&#x20;accept&#x20;the&#x20;Outstanding&#x20;Drama&#x20;Series&#x20;award&#x20;for&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Game&#x20;of&#x20;Thrones&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;onstage&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;71st&#x20;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones' takes top drama, Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins big for 'Fleabag'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 