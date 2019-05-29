< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tornado tears through Kansas City suburbs 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409545683" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)</strong> - A vicious storm tore through the Kansas City area, spawning tornadoes that downed trees and power lines, damaged homes and injured at least a dozen people in the latest barrage of severe weather that saw tornado warnings as far east as New York City.</p> <p>The latest round of damaging weather in the central U.S. came a day after violent storms killed one person and injured at least 130 in Indiana and Ohio.</p> <p>Mark Duffin, 48, learned from his wife and a television report that the large tornado was headed toward his home in Linwood, Kansas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Kansas City.</p> <p>The next thing he knew, the walls of his house were coming down.</p> <p>Duffin told the Kansas City Star that he grabbed a mattress, followed his 13-year-old to the basement and protected the two of them with the mattress as the home crashed down around them.</p> <p>"I'm just glad I found my two dogs alive," he said. "Wife's alive, family's alive, I'm alive. So, that's it."</p> <p>At least a dozen people were admitted to the hospital in Lawrence, 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and home to the University of Kansas, hospital spokesman Janice Early said. Damage also was reported in the towns of Bonner Springs and Pleasant Grove.</p> <p>But the Kansas City metropolitan area of about 2.1 million people appeared to have been spared the direct hit that was feared earlier in the evening when the weather service announced a tornado emergency.</p> <p>Still, the storm forced evacuations at Kansas City International Airport. People took refuge in a tunnel leading to the parking garage for about an hour. Flights were delayed for more than five hours due to debris on the airfield. Airport spokesman Joe McBride said the debris included pots, wall panels and other items that apparently flew in the air nearly 50 miles from the Linwood tornado.</p> <p>Flights finally resumed around 12:15 a.m.</p> <p>The storms in Kansas City Tuesday were the 12th straight day that at least eight tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service. The last such stretch was in 1980. The weather service website showed at least 27 reports of tornadoes on Tuesday, most in Kansas and Missouri but also in Pennsylvania and Illinois.</p> <p>After several quiet years, the past couple of weeks have seen an explosion of tornado activity with no end to the pattern in sight.</p> <p>Tornadoes also were confirmed in eastern Pennsylvania and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of New York City and northern New Jersey.</p> <p>The winds peeled away roofs - leaving homes looking like giant dollhouses - knocked houses off their foundations, toppled trees, brought down power lines and churned up so much debris that it was visible on radar. Highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an Ohio interstate.</p> <p>Some of the heaviest damage was reported just outside Dayton, Ohio.</p> <p>"I just got down on all fours and covered my head with my hands," said Francis Dutmers, who with his wife headed for the basement of their home in Vandalia, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) outside Dayton, when the storm hit with a "very loud roar" Monday night. The winds blew out windows around his house, filled rooms with debris and took down most of his trees.</p> <p>Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in three hard-hit counties, allowing the state to suspend normal purchasing procedures and quickly provide supplies like generators and water.</p> <p>Tornadic winds weren't the only problem. Several water rescues were reported in northern Missouri. In sparsely populated Putnam County, officials urged everyone to stay off roads because flooding was rampant after the county got 2 inches of rain in 20 minutes Tuesday night.</p> <p>Hannibal, Missouri, officials were just beginning to assess damage Wednesday, hours after torrential rain proved too much for the storm sewers, causing a break that resulted in water damage to buildings in the historic downtown area.</p> <p>The rain is expected to cause yet another spike in river levels. The Mississippi River already is approaching all-time records at several Missouri and Illinois communities.</p> <p>Outbreaks of 50 or more tornadoes are not uncommon, having happened 63 times in U.S. history, with three instances of more than 100 twisters, said Patrick Marsh, warning coordination meteorologist for the federal Storm Prediction Center. But Monday's swarm was unusual because it happened over a particularly wide geographic area and came amid an especially active stretch, he said.</p> <p>As for why it's happening, Marsh said high pressure over the Southeast and an unusually cold trough over the Rockies are forcing warm, moist air into the central U.S., triggering repeated severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sets himself on fire on the Ellipse near the White House, Secret Service says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man set himself on fire on the Ellipse near the White House Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.</p><p>The Secret Service said the man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th Street, NW and Constitution Avenue at about 12:20 p.m.</p><p>The Secret Service said it was assisting the National Park Service and US Park Police in giving first aid to the man.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/booker-says-mueller-suggests-impeachment" title="Booker says Mueller clearly suggests impeachment" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/trump_mueller_1497368597883_3495097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/trump_mueller_1497368597883_3495097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/trump_mueller_1497368597883_3495097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/trump_mueller_1497368597883_3495097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/trump_mueller_1497368597883_3495097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Booker says Mueller clearly suggests impeachment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) — Cory Booker is calling on fellow congressional Democrats "to begin impeachment proceedings immediately" in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller's public statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including the question of whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.</p><p>The Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey senator tweeted the statement Wednesday after Mueller spoke publicly for the first time since he was appointed two years ago.</p><p>Booker has previously declined to press for impeachment. But he said Mueller's statement "makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation" to initiate the impeachment process.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fbi-adds-ny-man-to-top-10-most-wanted-list" title="FBI adds NY man to Top 10 Most Wanted list" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/FBI_EugenePalmer_052919_1559149049449_7323939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/FBI_EugenePalmer_052919_1559149049449_7323939_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/FBI_EugenePalmer_052919_1559149049449_7323939_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/FBI_EugenePalmer_052919_1559149049449_7323939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/FBI_EugenePalmer_052919_1559149049449_7323939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eugene Palmer, of Stony Point, N.Y., is wanted in the Sept. 24, 2012, shooting death of his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer, in what authorities described as a &quot;cold-blooded&quot; and &quot;premeditated&quot; murder. (FBI)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FBI adds NY man to Top 10 Most Wanted list</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New York man who police say shot and killed his daughter-in-law before fleeing into Harriman State Park nearly seven years ago was added to the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list Wednesday.</p><p>The agency is offeirng a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Eugene Palmer, 80.</p><p>The former Stony Point, New York resident was accused in the Sept. 24, 2012, shooting death of his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Tornado_tears_through_Kansas_City_suburb_0_7322799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tornado_tears_through_Kansas_City_suburb_0_20190529144056"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tornado tears through Kansas City suburbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/special-counsel-robert-mueller-to-make-first-public-statement-on-russia-investigation-wednesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/29/Still0529_00007_1559148948113_7323288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Robert Mueller" title="WTTG_RobertMuellerStatement-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mueller: Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/bronx-borough-president-calls-de-blasio-presidential-run-quixotic-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/29/Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_7322524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Diaz_Jr__slams_de_Blasio_presidential_ru_0_20190529123945"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bronx borough president calls de Blasio presidential run 'quixotic'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-for-2-year-old-girl-from-northeast-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/arielsmith_1559127895876_7321891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas DPS" title="arielsmith_1559127895876-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl from northeast Texas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 