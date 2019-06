- When Special Operations Chief Shaun Donovan attempted to join the New York City Fire Department in April, he was initially told that he was above the city’s 35-year-old age limit to become a firefighter by just six months and 25 days.

According to the New York Post, when Donovan's plight became public, lawmakers in New York stepped in to help, passing a bill Thursday that will relax the city’s age requirements for military veterans. Now, once a candidate turns 29 and then joins the military, he will have a seven-year window (previously six) to join the FDNY.

The measure now heads to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk.