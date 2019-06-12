< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Toddler's drowning sparks water safety awareness By Richard Giacovas
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:37AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 11:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 11:50AM EDT NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - It was the end of summer 2015 and the Pfeffer family including mom, dad and at the time- twins Harley and Samantha, 8, and Saige, 2.5- were wrapping up another summer vacation at their rental home in The Hamptons. On the morning of September 2, Saige woke up with her mommy and daddy.

"I remember kissing her on the lips when she woke and she was so happy to be in our bed," said Heather Pfeffer.

The Pfeffers decided to leave their backyard pool that day and head to the beach with some friends.

"She loved that pool and she knew how much we all loved being there and that's where she wanted to be," said Daniel Pfeffer.

As they packed up the car, Saige suddenly vanished.

The family's first thought was the pool.

Saige was face down.

Her parents, both former lifeguards, did everything they could to save their little girl that day.

"I can remember flat out they said you're going to talk about this at her wedding" said Heather.

The Pfeffers' life would never be the same.

They spent months in therapy trying to heal from the loss of their youngest child.

Two years ago, Heather and Daniel welcomed baby Xylie hoping to overcome their sadness.

But, after years of grief, the Pheffers decided to take their tragedy and make a difference.

They started the Spreading Smiles for Saige foundation to help bring awareness to water safety.

This year, they're giving out Water Guardian tags at all municipal pools across Westchester County.

The tags can be worn by any parent or guardian designated to monitor at-risk children who are either under the age of 5 or with special needs during swim time. 