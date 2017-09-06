Tips for travelers, vacationers affected by Hurricane Irma

Posted: Sep 06 2017 10:50AM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 06 2017 10:51AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06 2017 10:59AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - What happens when a hurricane hits on what is supposed to be your vacation week?

Do you have any chance of recouping any money if you declined travel insurance?

Travel expert Mark Murphy stopped by Good Day Philadelphia Wednesday with everything vacationers need to know if they booked a flight, hotel, or cruise in Hurricane Irma’s path.

Here are a few key things you need to know about travel insurance, cruises, airlines, and hotels:

Travel Insurance:

  • Airlines/cruise lines are refunding/providing credits
  • If you have not already bought insurance you can't buy it at this point
  • Tip: Look for "cancel for any reason coverage" when purchasing

Cruises:

  • First things first- Check your departure port
  • Some cruise lines are doing full refunds plus future credits
  • Check directly with your cruise line to see how you'll be impacted

Airlines:

  • Some airlines are waiving change fees
  • If you cancel, some airlines will allow you to use that money to rebook

Hotels:

  • If you booked hotel that isn't prepaid, you can cancel with no issue
  • If you booked through third party site you may be eligible for credit for a future stay
