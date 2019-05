- The NYPD wants to find the man seen on surveillance video stealing a tip jar from a grocery store in the Bronx. Inside the jar was $4,000.

The robbery occurred on May at about 10:55 a.m. inside the B & B African Market on Boston Road in the Bronx.

He is described by police as black, 18-25 years old and was last seen wearing a purple shirt with a black baseball cap with a purple bill.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.