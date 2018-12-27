< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets some new crystals Posted Dec 27 2018 02:58PM EST
Updated Dec 27 2018 03:06PM EST data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/times-square-ball-new-crystals" data-title="Times Square ball gets some new crystals" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/times-square-ball-new-crystals" addthis:title="Times Square ball gets some new crystals" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/times-square-ball-new-crystals";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-380554439" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Preparations for New Year's Eve in Times Square are taking shape, and some of those shapes are 192 new crystal triangles on the famous ball.</p><p>The new Waterford crystal triangles will join about 2,500 others Thursday on the big, sparkling sphere. Some new crystals are swapped in every year.</p><p>This year's additions feature rosette cuts designed to make them appear to flow harmoniously into each other. That's in keeping with this year's "gift of harmony" theme.</p><p>The ball measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs almost 12,000 pounds. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New York State set to raise smoking age to 21</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 01 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 01 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Soon you'll have to be 21 to buy cigarettes and electronic cigarettes anywhere in New York State.</p><p>The state Senate voted to approve a bill to change to the law , raising the age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21 from 18.</p><p>The legislation will make the age requirement consistent across all 62 counties in the state. (Right now, New York City and several counties already ban the sale of smoking products to anyone under 21.)</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/kristaps-porzingis-rape-accusation-probe" title="NBA star Kristaps Porzingis under investigation for rape accusation, NYPD says" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/AP_KRISTAPS_PORZINGIS_040119_1554149596838_6968626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/AP_KRISTAPS_PORZINGIS_040119_1554149596838_6968626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="NBA star Kristaps Porzingis under investigation for rape accusation, NYPD says"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/AP_KRISTAPS_PORZINGIS_040119_1554149596838_6968626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/AP_KRISTAPS_PORZINGIS_040119_1554149596838_6968626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="NBA star Kristaps Porzingis under investigation for rape accusation, NYPD says"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NBA star Kristaps Porzingis under investigation for rape accusation, NYPD says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 01 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 01 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New York City police official has confirmed that there is an investigation into a rape allegation against NBA star Kristaps Porzingis.</p><p>NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that the department has an ongoing probe. He declined to give further details.</p><p>An attorney for Porzingis had acknowledged last week that a woman had accused the Dallas Mavericks forward of raping her in his Manhattan apartment last year while he was playing for the Knicks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/siri-alexa-children-privacy" title="Parents worry about privacy with Siri, Alexa but don't do much about it" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/29/Digital_assistants__kids_and_privacy_0_6961697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/29/Digital_assistants__kids_and_privacy_0_6961697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Parents worry about privacy with Siri, Alexa but don't do much about it"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/29/Digital_assistants__kids_and_privacy_0_6961697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/29/Digital_assistants__kids_and_privacy_0_6961697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Parents worry about privacy with Siri, Alexa but don't do much about it"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parents worry about privacy with Siri, Alexa but don't do much about it</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX NEWS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 01 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 01 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and other virtual assistants have quickly become a matter of course when we have a question. But users still have widespread concern over privacy matters, especially involving their children.</p><p>These digital assistants are available almost anywhere through smart speakers and other devices: the phone, the computer, the dashboard of the car, the nightstand. So we can get the weather, control the lights, change the channel, and even heat up the leftovers. Life couldn't get much better for the sedentary.</p><p>But what about kids? Almost 60 percent of children under the age of 8 interact with a voice-activated device, according to a survey of parents by Common Sense Media , a nonprofit that focuses on children and their use of media and technology.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/siri-alexa-children-privacy"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/12/27/amazonecho_1482894105116_2472986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Amazon Echo Dot" title="amazonecho_1482894105116.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Parents worry about privacy with Siri, Alexa but don't do much about it</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/police-bystanders-pull-man-from-verrazano-bridge"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/TuliAbraham_VZRescue_040119_1554141911399_6968022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A "despondent man' who was trying to jump off the Verrazano Bridge Sunday was stopped by a bystander and police in a daring rescue attempt. CREDIT: Tuli Abraham" title="TuliAbraham_VZRescue_040119_1554141911399.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Samaritans, police pull man from Verrazzano Bridge</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/missouri-sheriff-s-deputy-veteran-spotted-on-camera-saving-american-flag-touching-the-ground"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/01/jerri%20noble%20clay%20county%20so%20american%20flag%20on%20ground_1554138799694.jpg_6967696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Clay County Missouri Sheriff's Department and Jerri Noble" title="jerri noble clay county so american flag on ground_1554138799694.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missouri sheriff's deputy, veteran <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kristaps-porzingis-rape-accusation-probe" ></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/AP_KRISTAPS_PORZINGIS_040119_1554149596838_6968626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"><img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks (AP file)" title="AP_KRISTAPS_PORZINGIS_040119_1554149596838.jpg"/></figure> <h3>NBA star Kristaps Porzingis under investigation for rape accusation, NYPD says</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/siri-alexa-children-privacy" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/12/27/amazonecho_1482894105116_2472986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Parents worry about privacy with Siri, Alexa but don't do much about it</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/61-year-old-serves-as-surrogate" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/01/grandmother-ap-4-1_1554143931597_6968051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>61-year-old woman gives birth to own grandchild</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/politics/democrats-to-prepare-subpoenas-for-full-mueller-report-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/24/president_trump_generic_23_shealah_craighead_1553438373930_6935800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Democrats to prepare subpoenas for full Mueller report</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/everyone-s-lovin-mcdonald-s-mcpickle-burger-idea" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/01/MCDONALDS_pickleburger_040119_1554141203904_6968020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>People are lovin' McDonald's McPickle Burger idea</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span 