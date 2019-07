- Thousands of people filled the sand at Jones Beach as gorgeous weather made for a perfect Independence Day all across Long Island.

With hotdogs and hamburgers a must for the holiday, some Long Islanders gathered at at Eisenhower Park to fire up the grill for a summertime cookout, or enjoy a nice game of volleyball with their family.

More than 100,000 people are expected to watch the fireworks at Jones Beach tonight. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. and will last for 30 minutes.