<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/thousands-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising" addthis:title="Thousands gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415296762.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415296762");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415296762_415324033_183057"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415296762_415324033_183057";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415324033","video":"579368","title":"Thousands%20gather%20to%20celebrate%20Stonewall%20Uprising%27s%2050th%20anniversary","caption":"With%20New%20York%20City%27s%20Pride%20March%20just%20two%20days%20away%2C%20thousands%20of%20people%20gathered%20at%20the%20Stonewall%20Inn%20on%20Friday%20to%20mark%20the%2050th%20anniversary%20of%20the%20Stonewall%20Uprising.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FThousands_gather_to_celebrate_Stonewall__0_7455006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FThousands_gather_to_celebrate_Stonewall_Uprising_579368_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656366290%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Ddxt0OHYoBH65WcId7i1Tz8ufSXU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fthousands-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising"}},"createDate":"Jun 28 2019 05:44PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415296762_415324033_183057",video:"579368",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thousands_gather_to_celebrate_Stonewall__0_7455006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"With%2520New%2520York%2520City%2527s%2520Pride%2520March%2520just%2520two%2520days%2520away%252C%2520thousands%2520of%2520people%2520gathered%2520at%2520the%2520Stonewall%2520Inn%2520on%2520Friday%2520to%2520mark%2520the%252050th%2520anniversary%2520of%2520the%2520Stonewall%2520Uprising.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/28/Thousands_gather_to_celebrate_Stonewall_Uprising_579368_1800.mp4?Expires=1656366290&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dxt0OHYoBH65WcId7i1Tz8ufSXU",eventLabel:"Thousands%20gather%20to%20celebrate%20Stonewall%20Uprising%27s%2050th%20anniversary-415324033",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fthousands-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By ALI SWENSON and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Posted Jun 28 2019 03:03PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 05:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 05:46PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415296762-415296289" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415296762" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of people converged Friday on the Stonewall Inn for the 50th anniversary of the rebellion that catalyzed a movement for LGBTQ liberation, marking the milestone with celebrity performances, speeches and personal reflections.</p> <p>People from New York and afar came to take photos and share in the legacy of the gay bar where patrons resisted a police raid, sparking protests and longer-term organizing that made the cause considerably more visible.</p> <p>"Fifty years ago, people stood up for their rights, and look where we're at now. We've got flags all over the city," said Richard Walker, 58, an airline worker from New York. "I'm getting goosebumps just really thinking about it."</p> <p>With the modern incarnation of the Stonewall Inn as the focal point, the day's celebrations included music, speeches and an evening rally. Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Alicia Keys, drag performers and other artists addressed a crowd that stretched for blocks on a nearly 90-degree afternoon.</p> <p>"This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance," Lady Gaga said. "You are the definition of courage."</p> <p>Robert Beaird traveled from Dallas to attend the Stonewall anniversary events a couple of years after coming out in his 50s.</p> <p>"I just kind of hid who I was for my whole life, and then within the last two years, I've been going through this kind of cathartic experience of accepting myself," said Beaird, 53, who had been married and fathered children. "Just to be here with all these people is pretty amazing."</p> <p>Jocelyn Burrell isn't gay, but she made her way to the Stonewall Inn because she was struck by how welcoming it was when she stopped in there years ago, and she feels a sense of common cause with its place in history.</p> <p>"Just like we fought — black people fought — for civil rights, I feel I should support other people who fight for civil rights," she said.</p> <p>Friday's events were kicking off a big weekend of Pride festivities in New York and elsewhere. In New York, Sunday's huge WorldPride parade — and an alternative march intended as a less corporate commemoration of Stonewall — also will swing past the bar.</p> <p>Cities around the world began celebrating Pride on Friday. Participants in a march in the Philippines went by the presidential palace in Manila, waving placards as they marked the 25th year since the first such gathering.</p> <p>The Stonewall Inn is now a landmark and part of the Stonewall National Monument, but in 1969, it was part of a gay scene that was known, yet not open. At the time, showing same-sex affection or dressing in a way deemed gender-inappropriate could get people arrested, and bars had lost liquor licenses for serving LGBTQ customers.</p> <p>The police raid on the bar began early the morning of June 28, 1969. The nightspot was unlicensed, and the officers had been assigned to stop any illegal alcohol sales.</p> <p><a href="https://www.apnews.com/5f2159a5120e4833b31683665f9405ca">Patrons and people who converged on the bar on Christopher Street resisted</a> , hurling objects and at points scuffling with the officers.</p> <p>Protests followed over several more days. A year later, LGBTQ New Yorkers marked the anniversary of the riot with the Christopher Street Liberation Day March. Thousands proudly paraded through a city where, at the time, LGBTQ people were largely expected to stay in the shadows.</p> <p>The <a href="https://apnews.com/4bc5e39485784b16b4b479dca4e4e32c">Stonewall Inn itself</a> closed not long after the raid. The current Stonewall Inn dates to the early 1990s.</p> <p>"We understand we're the innkeepers of history," said current co-owner Stacy Lentz. "We really feel like the fire that started at Stonewall in 1969 is not done. The battleground has just shifted."</p> <p>___</p> <p>Associated Press videojournalist Ted Shaffrey contributed to this report. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Non_profit_providing_help_for_people_liv_0_7455508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Non_profit_providing_help_for_people_liv_0_7455508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Non_profit_providing_help_for_people_liv_0_7455508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Non_profit_providing_help_for_people_liv_0_7455508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Non_profit_providing_help_for_people_liv_0_7455508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The American Institute for Stuttering is working to help people with a stutter see it as a simple nuisance, and not something to be ashamed of." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Non-profit helps stutterers find their voice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Stuttering is a speech disorder, where frequent and significant interruptions break up the normal flow of speech. People with a stutter know what they want to say, but have difficulty saying it. </p><p>Common among young children, stuttering can persist into adulthood, leading to self-esteem issues as people with stutters attempt to hide it.</p><p>However, the non-profit group the American Institute for Stuttering aims to provide needed speech therapy for people of all ages who stutter using a physical and mental approach to allow them to feel comfortable and be good at stuttering.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/viral-photo-shows-adorable-dog-extorting-ups-driver-for-biscuits" title="Viral photo shows adorable dog ‘extorting' UPS driver for biscuits" data-articleId="415335868" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Viral_photo_shows_adorable_dog____extort_0_7455191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Viral_photo_shows_adorable_dog____extort_0_7455191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Viral_photo_shows_adorable_dog____extort_0_7455191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Viral_photo_shows_adorable_dog____extort_0_7455191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Viral_photo_shows_adorable_dog____extort_0_7455191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="UPS driver and genuine animal whisperer Scott Hodges encounters dozens of furry friends on his usual delivery route in rural Oregon, but a recent photo and story he shared on Facebook of an adorable dog “extorting him for biscuits,” went viral." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Viral photo shows adorable dog ‘extorting' UPS driver for biscuits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>UPS driver and genuine animal whisperer Scott Hodges encounters dozens of furry friends on his usual delivery route in rural Oregon, but a recent photo and story he shared on Facebook of an adorable dog “extorting him for biscuits,” went viral.</p><p>Hodges typically shares his photos to a Facebook page called UPS Dogs where the photo of his good-natured standoff with “Wooly” garnered thousands of shares and likes.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/water-outage-leaves-some-nycha-residents-dry" title="Water outage leaves some NYCHA residents dry" data-articleId="415329742" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A water outage at the Patterson Houses in Mott Haven made life even tougher for some residents on one of the hottest days of the year." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Water outage leaves some NYCHA residents dry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A water outage left people in at least 5 buildings at the Patterson Houses in Mott Haven high and dry Friday morning, on what ended up being one of the hottest days of the year so far. </p><p>In an email to FOX 5 NY, NYCHA officials confirmed that a pump issue is what caused the water outage, and by early afternoon, many residents found their water back on. But for some, the outage is just one more frustration in a long, long list.</p><p>"This isn't the only issue we have living here," said Larry Johnson. "Hot water problems, no water problems, heat when we don't need heat and then they give us excess heat when it's hot like this sometimes. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/viral-photo-shows-adorable-dog-extorting-ups-driver-for-biscuits" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/wooly%20and%20scott_1561760311545.png_7455222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/wooly%20and%20scott_1561760311545.png_7455222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/wooly%20and%20scott_1561760311545.png_7455222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/wooly%20and%20scott_1561760311545.png_7455222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/wooly%20and%20scott_1561760311545.png_7455222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wooly&#x20;&#x28;pictured&#x20;left&#x29;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;extorts&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Scott&#x20;Hodges&#x20;&#x28;pictured&#x20;right&#x29;&#x20;for&#x20;biscuits&#x20;in&#x20;order&#x20;to&#x20;let&#x20;him&#x20;deliver&#x20;a&#x20;package&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Viral photo shows adorable dog ‘extorting' UPS driver for biscuits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/water-outage-leaves-some-nycha-residents-dry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/Some_NYCHA_residents_left_without_water_0_7455029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Water outage leaves some NYCHA residents dry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uswnt-heads-off-to-womens-world-cup-semifinals-after-beating-france-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/getty_rapinoestance_062819_1561755482530_7454822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrates&#x20;scoring&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;goal&#x20;for&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;quarterfinals&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;France&#x20;in&#x20;Parc&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;des&#x20;Princes&#x20;stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Elsa&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT heads off to Women's World Cup semifinals after beating France 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fourth-of-july-celebration-flyover-by-blue-angels" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump's Fourth of July celebration to feature flyover by Blue Angels</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 