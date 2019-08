- A sea of red, white and blue Dominican flags lined the Avenue of the Americas in Midtown on Sunday.

Dominican first responders from the NYPD and FDNY all showed up to celebrate their heritage, along with the first Dominican ever elected to Congress, Adriano Espailat.

“Dominicans are one million in New York City, and two million in New York state, the fastest growing immigrant group, and we are a happy, joyful, colorful, vibrant people and so to celebrate our heritage here on 6th Avenue is amazing,” said New York State Assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa.

“At the end of the day, this is about the Dominican community,” said New York State Assemblyman Michael Blake. “No matter what party you come from, no matter what background, we’re celebrating our Dominican community today.”