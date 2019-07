- A thoroughbred horse that escaped its pen on Long Island was found on a highway on Monday.

Oppie, 30, was the subject of repeated 911 calls referring to a horse running along the Sunrise Highway between Exits 57 and Exit 56.

The horse had escaped from Rockaby Farms in Brookkaven after a tree fell on its pen, said police.

Oppie's caretaker, Erin Easop, got into a patrol vehicle and helped search for the horse. It was spotted in the westbound median and then started traveling eastbound.

Suffolk County Deputy Sheriff Patrice Silvestri was on the eastbound side and was able to grab the horse at 7:33 a.m.

Easop secured the horse with a halter at about 7:33 a.m.

Oppie was returned to the farm without incident.