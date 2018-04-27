The Roosevelt Hotel's cultural and historical impact

- The Roosevelt Hotel is steeped in New York history. Opened in 1924 and named after Teddy Roosevelt, it is one of the few Manhattan hotels that retain the grandeur of an era gone by. In its day it was known as the Grand Dame of Madison Avenue.

Each area of the hotel has played host to different celebrities and dignities. Several movies have been filmed there, so Al Pacino, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Douglas and many more stars have been there.

These days, the ballroom seen in "Wall Street" is used for meetings, fundraisers, and weddings. The chandeliers are the hotel's originals from 1924.

The rooms are as elegant as the lobby. The hotel has five luxury suites.

The Roosevelt has a lot of soul. Head doorman Bernard Montpeirous sets the tone before you walk through the door. He has even written a book about his chronicles as a doorman called "Revolving Door."