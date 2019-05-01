< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404452367" data-article-version="1.0">'The Mueller Report' is officially a best-seller</h1>
</header> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='The Mueller Report' is officially a best-seller&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/the-mueller-report-best-selling-book" data-title="'The Mueller Report' is officially a best-seller" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/the-mueller-report-best-selling-book" addthis:title="'The Mueller Report' is officially a best-seller"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404452367");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404452367-404451038"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Scribner)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Scribner)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404452367-404451038" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/01/SCRIBNER_MUELLER_REPORT_BOOK_COVER_050119_1556762643939_7209726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Scribner)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Scribner)</figcaption> </figure> <a <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<figcaption>(Scribner)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside>

<div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 04:59AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>What President Trump gets wrong about impeachment</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/house-subpoena-mueller-report"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Congress plunges into Mueller report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mueller-report-redactions-heavier-on-russian-meddling-than-on-obstruction"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/18/gabiesiphone_muellerreportredactions_041819_1555635266422_7128377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mueller report redactions heavier on Russia probe</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/justice-department-set-to-release-redacted-mueller-report-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/01/mueller_getty_1525207966832_5437488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Redacted Mueller report set to be released</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mueller-report-redacted-elements"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/16/MUELLER_REPORT_REDACTED_GFX_1555446937383_7117740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - "The Mueller Report" is now officially a best-seller.</p><p>A published edition of the government findings on alleged ties between Russian officials and Donald Trump's presidential campaign sold more than 40,000 copies last week, according to <a href="https://www.npd.com/wps/portal/npd/us/industry-expertise/books/">NPD BookScan</a>. Jointly edited by Scribner and The Washington Post, it sold more than any nonfiction book compiled by BookScan, which tracks around 85% of the print market. The Scribner-Washington Post release also will top The New York Times' combined print and e-book bestseller list that comes out Sunday, May 12.</p><p>Editions of the Mueller investigation by Skyhorse and Melville House ranked far lower on BookScan, although that's likely because they took longer to reach stores. The price? $1,000 or $2,500. (Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The spirits maker Woodford Reserve created a special mint julep for the Kentucky Derby, which takes place at Churchill Downs on May 4.</p><p>The price? $1,000 or $2,500.</p><p>That is because you drink it out of either a silver cup ($1,000) or a gold-plated cup ($2,500). And the proceeds will go to the John Asher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/brass-bell-donated-to-oncology-center" title="Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A cancer survivor has donated a bell for fellow survivors to ring at the end of their treatment." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Long Island man marked the end of his cancer treatments by ringing a newly installed bell, which he donated, at NYU Winthrop Hospital on Friday.</p><p>Peter Foreman, a businessman and a trustee for the Village of Sands Point, said he wants the sailor's bell to inspire other cancer patients at the Oncology/Hematology Infusion Center.</p><p>When a patient finishes a course of treatment, they can ring the bell, too. It is a way for the patient to mark the milestone and the staff to feel proud, he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard" title="Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Coast_Guard_working_dog_retires_after_8__0_7217175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tin was an explosive ordnance detection canine who finally retired after an 8-year long career." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After serving his country for eight years, distinguished Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin, a Coast Guard working dog, has officially retired from duty. </p><p>A ceremony for the very good boy was held by the Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake, Virginia Thursday morning.</p><p>During the ceremony, Tin was gifted a shadowbox containing various memorabilia from his service, but he was more interested in the belly rubs and treats from his senior officers. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kentucky-derby-mint-julep-cocktail"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woodford Reserve mint juleps in a silver cup and a gold-plated cup for the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy of Woodford Reserve)" title="WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/brass-bell-donated-to-oncology-center"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cancer_survivor_bell_0_20190503174129"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin, a Coast Guard working dog, is honored for his eight-year-long career as an explosive ordnance detection canine. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard)" title="asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Riley Howell_Wells Funeral Homes_1556844638244.jpg-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kentucky-derby-mint-julep-cocktail" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woodford&#x20;Reserve&#x20;mint&#x20;juleps&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;silver&#x20;cup&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;gold-plated&#x20;cup&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Kentucky&#x20;Derby&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Woodford&#x20;Reserve&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/brass-bell-donated-to-oncology-center" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cancer survivor explains why he donated a brass bell to an oncology center</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/very-good-boy-tin-retires-with-honors-from-8-year-career-with-coast-guard" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/asdfsadfsadfdsafsadf_1556923231673_7217177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Senior&#x20;Chief&#x20;Petty&#x20;Officer&#x20;Tin&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x20;working&#x20;dog&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;honored&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;eight-year-long&#x20;career&#x20;as&#x20;an&#x20;explosive&#x20;ordnance&#x20;detection&#x20;canine&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Very good boy Tin retires with honors from 8-year career with Coast Guard</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/nj-public-beach-access-protection" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/09/belmar-beach_1502305719449_3896773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;beach&#x20;in&#x20;Belmar&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey enacts law protecting public beach access</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/slain-unc-charlotte-student-riley-howell-to-be-buried-with-full-military-honors" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Slain UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell to be buried with full military honors</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4>
<h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> 