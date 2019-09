- Ric Ocasek, the lead singer for the rock band “The Cars” has died at the age of 75.

According to TMZ, Ocasek was found unresponsive on Sunday at his townhouse in Manhattan and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is currently unclear how he died. He was reportedly found in bed by his estranged wife.

The Cars released their debut album in 1978, along with its debut single “Just What I Needed.” The group released five more albums, featuring hits like “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Good times roll,” Bye Bye Love” and many more until they broke up in 1988. The group reunited in 2011 to release their final studio album.

The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

For more, visit TMZ.com.