- September 21 is Batman Day, and as part of the celebration of the Caped Crusader’s 80th Anniversary, DC and Warner Bros. are bringing the bat-signal to New York City and twelve other cities all across the world.

The bat-signal will be able to be found projected on the west side face Domino Sugar Refinery at 300 Kent Avenue in Brooklyn beginning at 8 p.m., and the Empire State Building will also shine in yellow and white to honor The Dark Knight.

The global celebration will also take place in:

Melbourne at Fed Square

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Rome at Roma Termini

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa - LMB

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

New York at the Domino Sugar Refinery

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at Los Angeles City Hall

Fans can follow the festivities with the new interactive Batman Bat-Tracker. As cities flip the switch illuminating the famous insignia, the Batman Bat-Tracker will mirror the real-time projections. Additional information on Bat-Signal celebrations and Batman Day activations can be found at Batman80.com.