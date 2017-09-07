Terminal woman in coma gives birth to girl named Life

- A woman who has been in a brain cancer related coma for nearly two months, gave birth to a baby girl via emergency cesarean section. The baby, named Life, was born at 24 weeks and five days. She weighed 1 lbs., 4 ounces. at birth but is

Carrie Deklyen, of Wyoming, Michigan, discovered she was pregnant in April, just two weeks after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme. She underwent two surgeries to remove the tumor and chose to forego a clinical trial in order to protect the unborn baby.

The family started a Facebook page and a GoFundMe page to keep supporters updated.

The baby had to be delivered so early because doctors said it was the only chance for her survival.

A few days before the emergency cesarean, Sonya Nelson, Deklyen’s sister-in-law, posted on the Facebook page: “We need to share the reality of the situation. Carrie is not doing well. For the past few days she has been completely unresponsive, she is not even responding to pain.”

Nelson said that Life was measuring in the 3 percentile for her gestational age at the time, and that the family was asking for prayers.

In the most recent post the family says the doctors are very pleased with how good Life is doing and asked for continued prayers.

In addition to Life, the couple’s five other children range in ages from 18 to 2.

Fox News contributed to this report