- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, alleged that fellow rappers Cardi B and Jim Jones are members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods street gang while testifying in federal court on Thursday, according to Page Six.

The colorful "Gummo" rapper is facing a mandatory sentence of 47 years in prison, although he could go free on time served for cooperating with prosecutors in the racketeering trial.

Tekashi told jurors that Cardi B was a member of the gang, although he also denied that he copied her path to fame.

"I knew who she was. I didn't pay attention," Tekashi told the court.

According to Billboard, Atlantic Records has denied Tekashi 6ix9ine's claims.