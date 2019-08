- The NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot two people in the Bronx on July 8.

Authorities say that, at roughly 10:35 p.m., the suspect approached a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in front of 2291 Crotona Avenue and fired multiple shots from a gun before running away on foot.

The 26-year-old was shot two times, once in the left thigh and once in the left forearm, and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The 17-year-old was shot one time in the abdomen and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center I stable condition.

Police describe the alleged gunman as a boy in his late teens, last seen wearing a red t-shirt, red shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.