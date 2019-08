- The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the man accused of raping a 19-year-old woman near the East 96th Street subway station on August 4.

Authorities say that the victim exited the subway station at roughly 7:30 p.m. when she was approached by the suspect, who began talking to her. He continued to walk with the victim, before pulling her aside and raping her near East 95th Street and Third Avenue, escaping in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance video of the man they believe to be the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say all calls are kept strictly confidential.