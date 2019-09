- A 14-year-old boy riding his bike has died after being struck by a truck in Queens.

According to the NYPD, the victim, Mario Venezuela, was riding his bike eastbound on Borden Avenue alongside a truck when the vehicle's 33-year-old operator made a right turn onto 11th Street, striking Venezuela.

EMS responded to the scene of the accident and Venezuela was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene after the collision.

There have been no arrests made, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.