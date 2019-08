- A 16-year-old climate change activist from the U.K. arrived in New York City Wednesday aboard a sailboat with her crew after 14 days crossing the Atlantic.

Greta Thunberg tweeted that she could see the lights from Long Island and New York City.

She was expected to continue sailing to the North Cove Marina in Battery Park City for an official arrival back on land Wednesday afternoon.

Thunberg has been documenting her journey on social media.

The zero emissions boat she traveled on- Malizia II- does not house a toilet or shower.

The adventurer and those aboard have lived mostly off freeze-dried food.

Thunberg, who left Pymouth in the UK on Aug. 14, was expected to address the UN Climate Aciton Summit late next month.