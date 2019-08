A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of teenage siblings in Indianapolis.

Police in Indianapolis say the boy was arrested Monday afternoon.

He is suspected in the killings of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson.

The killings took place around 7:30 a.m. on Friday in an apartment on the city's northeast side.

Just as the initial officers drove up a boy ran from the officers.

A foot pursuit ensued and a SWAT team, K-9 officers and the IMPD Drone searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make a charging decision.