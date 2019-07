A taxi jumped the curb and crashed into a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, July 11, 2019. (FOX 5 NY/Trevor Hebertson)

- A yellow taxi jumped a curb and slammed into a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, injuring at least eight people on Thursday afternoon.

The Toyota Prius taxi apparently crashed through tables and chairs on the sidewalk before punching through the front of Medi Wine Bar on 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen during the busy lunchtime service.

Five people were taken to hospitals. None of the injuries was life-threatening, the FDNY said.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, said that another vehicle rear-ended his taxi, and so he lost control.

After the taxi was hauled away, the restaurant cleaned up and reopened.