- New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to extend its cap on the number of ride-sharing vehicles allowed to operate in the city.

The New York City Council voted last year for the cap, but drivers say that the “rushed” decision singles them out for congestion when there are plenty of other factors causing issues.

In a statement, Uber said that they worried about their drivers earning a living while Lyft said that the decision is shrinking New Yorkers’ access to affordable and reliable transportation.

The vote also cuts something called “deadheading,” or the amount of time drivers spend without passengers in their cars from 96th Street and below in Manhattan. That number will go down from 41 to 31 percent by next August.