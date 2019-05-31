< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - It's as simple as tap and go. When the clocks strike noon on Friday riders along the 4,5, and 6 subway lines, between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue/ Barclay Center in Brooklyn, were going to be able to use turnstiles with Google Pay, Apple Pay or credit cards equipped with tap-and-pay technology.</p><p>The new payment option, dubbed OMNY, will also be available on all Staten Island buses. That is a big gain for that borough where Metro Card vending machines are scarce. </p><p>OMNY will only offer a full-fare pay-per-ride choice for now. This initial rollout is more of a public test which will allow the MTA to iron out any bumps along the way.</p><p>All of the city’s subway and buses will be equipped with this new technology by October 2020. <br /> Shortly afterward, the MTA will launch and OMNY app to allow riders to use unlimited passes use passes, or pay reduced fares.</p><p>Plastic OMNY, which will replace vinyl swipe MetroCards, will be released in 2021. Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said the move is intended to improve safety and traffic flow where panhan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newark fining motorists for giving money to panhandlers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Newark have stepped up enforcement of laws that prohibit motorists from giving cash to panhandlers and from panhandling itself.</p><p>Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said the move is intended to improve safety and traffic flow where panhandlers tend to congregate.</p><p>McCarter Highway and feeder roads including the ramp off of I-280 can become danger zones as panhandlers approach drivers on the highly trafficked areas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/zuckerberg-security-chief-accusations" title="Mark Zuckerberg's security chief is accused of misconduct, report says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mark Zuckerberg answered questions in the European Parliament in Brussels, May 22, 2018." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mark Zuckerberg's security chief is accused of misconduct, report says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief faces accusations of sexual misconduct and making racist and homophobic comments, according to a report Thursday by a business news site.</p><p>In a detailed article, Business Insider cited legal letters reportedly written by former employees of Zuckerberg's household staff. The letters reportedly described pervasive discriminatory conduct and severe levels of sexual harassment and battery, including racist and homophobic comments about members of Zuckerberg's staff and his wife, Priscilla Chan.</p><p>The security chief, Liam Booth, is a former Secret Service officer, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has been with the family's charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, since 2017.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/long-island-water-detected-contaminants" title="Long Island's water systems top the state in detected contaminants, study says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to a study by NYPIRG, more emerging contaminants were detected in Long Island's water when compared to the rest of the state." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Long Island's water systems top the state in detected contaminants, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York State is known for having some of the cleanest drinking water in the nation but the same doesn't hold true for all of its suburban counterparts, especially Long Island, according to a study by the New York Public Interest Research Group .</p><p>"Long Island had more water systems that detected emerging contaminates when compared to the rest of the state," NYPIRG environmental policy director Elizabeth Moran said.</p><p>The big difference is where the water comes from.</p> </div> class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newark-fining-motorists-for-giving-money-to-panhandlers" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_7333542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_7333542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_7333542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_7333542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_7333542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Newark fining motorists for giving money to panhandlers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tap-and-pay-comes-to-new-york-city-subway-system" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/MTA_tests_tap_and_go_payments_0_7334416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/MTA_tests_tap_and_go_payments_0_7334416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/MTA_tests_tap_and_go_payments_0_7334416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/MTA_tests_tap_and_go_payments_0_7334416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/31/MTA_tests_tap_and_go_payments_0_7334416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tap-and-pay comes to New York City subway system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/united-states-women-s-soccer-team-world-cup-2019-france-oldest-team" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/zuckerberg-security-chief-accusations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/22/mark-zuckerberg-eu_1527024413308_5569227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mark&#x20;Zuckerberg&#x20;answered&#x20;questions&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;European&#x20;Parliament&#x20;in&#x20;Brussels&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mark Zuckerberg's security chief is accused of misconduct, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-water-detected-contaminants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Long_Island_not_on_par_with_rest_of_New__0_7332347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long Island's water systems top the state in detected contaminants, study says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a 