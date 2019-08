- Heavy rainfall has raised the bacteria levels at 22 beaches in Suffolk County prompting officials to warn against swimming there, for now.

The impacted areas are near watersheds and tributaries that are enclosed, limiting tidal flushing.

Swimming will be permitted again on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m., unless tests show high levels of bacteria remain.

Eight beaches remain closed due to continued high bacteria levels:

Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in West Babylon, Corey Beach in Blue Point, Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore, Islip Beach, West Islip Beach, Sayville Marina Park Beach, and Bayport Beach

BEACH_NAME VILLAGE STATUS REASON Sound Beach POA East Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related Sound Beach POA West Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related Tides Beach Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related Beech Road Beach (NSBA) Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related Broadway Beach (NSBA) Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related Shoreham Village Beach Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related Shoreham Beach East Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related Stony Brook Beach Stony Brook Advisory Rainfall related Shoreham Shore Club Beach East Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related Miller Place Park Beach Miller Place Advisory Rainfall related Scotts Beach Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related Woodhull Landing POA Beach Miller Place Advisory Rainfall related Bayberry Cove Beach Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Bayview Beach Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Grantland Beach Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Indian Field Beach Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Little Bay Beach Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Soundview Beach Association Beach Old Field Advisory Rainfall related Terraces on the Sound Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related Centerport Yacht Club Beach Centerport Advisory Rainfall related Lake Ronkonkoma - Islip Town Beach Ronkonkoma Advisory Rainfall related

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822, contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours, or visit Suffolk County Department of Health Services beach monitoring webpage.