- A Mercedes SUV was leaving a car wash in Hackensack Tuesday when the driver mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake, sending the vehicle careening out of control, officials said.

Security camera video shows the SUV flying off an embankment and plunging into the Hackensack River.

The vehicle landed in a shallow spot so the occupants got out and climbed back onshore, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene. One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police were investigating.

A towing company came to the location and was expected to pull the SUV from the water.