Suspicious (and smelly) package found near Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's Bel Air home

- A suspicious package found at the Bel Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was determined by the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad not to be explosive, authorities said.

The package, discovered at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 965 Bel Air Road, was a box filled with manure, Sgt. R. Briggs of the LAPD West Los Angeles Station said.

The bomb squad X-rayed the package, which was wrapped in holiday paper, and opened it to reveal the contents, she said.

It was determined the package contained a "pretty good quantity" of horse manure, police officials told various media outlets.

The package also contained a note with negative comments about President Donald Trump and references to the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul approved last week by the U.S. Congress and signed Friday by the president, various media reported.

A neighbor discovered the package and alerted authorities, according to media reports.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered.

Bel Air Road was closed during the investigation, but the scene was cleared at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officials with the Secret Service were expected to pick up the package today, the New York Daily News reported.

