Suspect sought after man stabbed multiple times in the Bronx   class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423192074" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx.</p> <p>According to authorities, the victim, a 34-year-old man, was in front of 1746 Lafayette Avenue on August 8 at around 8 p.m. when an unidentified suspect approached him, knocked him to the ground and stabbed him multiple times in the torso before the victim was able to run away. </p> <p>EMS responded, and the victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.</p> <p>Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect. Anyone with information in regard to the stabbing is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 