- Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the victim, a 34-year-old man, was in front of 1746 Lafayette Avenue on August 8 at around 8 p.m. when an unidentified suspect approached him, knocked him to the ground and stabbed him multiple times in the torso before the victim was able to run away.

EMS responded, and the victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect. Anyone with information in regard to the stabbing is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.