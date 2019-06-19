< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Son plotted murder of mobster father, brother: Prosecutors 19 2019 07:14AM By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 19 2019 07:13AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 07:14AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 08:15AM EDT An undated image shows Salvator Zottola. style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Suspect_plotted_murder_of_mobster_father_0_7418745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413509058-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Suspect_plotted_murder_of_mobster_father_0_20190619111431"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413509058-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img An undated image shows Salvator Zottola. NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Prosecutors in New York say the alleged mastermind behind the murder of reputed mobster Sylvester Zottola and the attempted hit on one of his sons, Salvator Zottola, was Anthony Zottola, Sylvester's other son. href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/71yearold-bronx-man-gunned-down">murder of reputed mobster Sylvester Zottola</a></strong> and the <strong><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/dramatic-video-shows-attempted-hit-on-alleged-mobster-s-son">attempted hit</a></strong> on one of his sons, Salvator Zottola, was Anthony Zottola, Sylvester's other son.</p><p>A federal indictment charges the 41-year-old and eight other Bloods gang members in a murder-for-hire conspiracy which involved several attempts to kill Anthony's 71-year-old father.</p><p>They were arraigned at Brooklyn Federal Court on Tuesday. Prosecutors highlighted text messages after failed attempts in November and December 2017.</p><p>Anthony Zottola and the would-be hit man allegedly spoke in code.</p><p>They referred to the murder as ‘filming' and the ‘final scene,' Sylvester Zottola was described as ‘the actor' and the gunman was called ‘the director.'</p><p>Then, in March 2018, Anthony allegedly sent another text about his father and younger brother.</p><p>"Can we get a double header at all. In this photo provided by Leslie Ryan, passengers jam the open air lobby at Terminal 2 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Leslie Ryan via AP) Active shooter scare at Honolulu airport delays flights
By AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press
Posted Jun 19 2019 09:12AM EDT
HONOLULU (AP) - Flights were being delayed and hundreds of people were waiting to go through security screening at Honolulu's airport on Tuesday after an active shooter scare.
Passengers who had already passed through screening and were boarding flights at Terminal 2 were told to go through security checkpoint again, which was holding up flights.
Hawaii transportation department spokesman Tim Sakahara told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser rumors of an active shooter appeared to be linked to a laptop that malfunctioned, popped and started giving off smoke at a checkpoint. (NYPD) Man spray-painted anti-Muslim graffiti on school: Cops
By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 19 2019 08:20AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 08:27AM EDT
Police are looking for a man suspected of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti on the doors of a Brooklyn elementary school after-hours.
The New York Police Department released surveillance video late Tuesday of a suspect in the incident Sunday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. at P.S. 52 on East 29th Street, in the Sheepshead Bay area. Sting nets scammer who targeted elderly man: Cops
By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Jun 19 2019 07:47AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 08:04AM EDT
A Bronx man was arrested for attempting to scam an elderly man out of $9,700.
Carlos Miguel Ferreira, 38, called the 78-year-old victim pretending to be his grandson. He allegedly told the man that he had been arrested for drunk driving.
Ferreira told the man to call a phone number. He called and was told his grandson needed the money for bail. He called and was told his grandson needed the money for bail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-plotted-murder-of-mobster-father-brother-prosecutors"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/SylvesterZottola_1560943191704_7418749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An undated image shows Salvator Zottola." title="Sylvester Zottola"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Son plotted murder of mobster father, brother: Prosecutors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-fishermen-have-close-encounter-with-great-white-shark"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/great%20white%20encounter%202_1560945526559.jpg_7418819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Jeff Crilley" title="great white encounter 2_1560945526559.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-plans-air-force-one-flyover-in-dc-as-part-of-revamped-july-4-celebration-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald J. Trump waves as he prepares to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Trump plans Air Force One flyover in DC as part of revamped July 4 celebration: report Most Recent Son plotted murder of mobster father, brother: Prosecutors Sting nets scammer who targeted elderly man: Cops Carlos Miguel Torres Ferreira, 38, of 2805 University Avenue in the Bronx was arrested for attempting to scam an elderly man of $9,700, said Nassau County Police. New Jersey fishermen have close encounter with great white shark Trump plans Air Force One flyover in DC as part of revamped July 4 celebration: report President Donald J. Trump waves as he prepares to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, to begin his trip to Iowa.(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) Report of 'dead infant' was actually life-like doll 